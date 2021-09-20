 Skip to main content
Elk Shoals ARP Church honors supply ministers
Elk Shoals ARP Church Honors Supply Ministers_IMG_1300.jpg

From left are Harriett Smith Linderman, the Rev. Dr. C. Earl Linderman, the Rev. Walter P. Fleming and the Rev. Phillip R. McCoy.

 Photo used with permission

The congregation of Elk Shoals Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church in Stony Point recently recognized the retirement of their supply ministers with a catered dinner held at the church. The church was organized 1875.

Harriett Smith Linderman assisted as church organist and choir director for many years. The Rev. Dr. C. Earl Linderman served for more than 40 years as minister and assistant supply pastor. The Rev. Walter Fleming served for 18 years as supply pastor. The Rev. Phillip R. McCoy is the current supply pastor to Elk Shoals, and is also the preacher at First Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church in Statesville.

