It’s not goodbye, it’s goodbye for now for Eli Yacinthe. The Statesville High School alum is headed back to Berklee College of Music in Boston to resume his studies, so this certainly isn’t the end of his musical journey as he plans a farewell show for later this week.

And while he’s going away, there’s something special about playing a show at home.

“I like being surrounded by people I’ve known my whole life, people I love. That always makes for a different kind of energy in the crowd,” Yacinthe said. “The energy is different when I’m home because obviously, my draw is much bigger here. It’s really nice to have a nice packed-out room and lots of familiar faces and also be surrounded by the band that I have developed over the years playing here at home with these guys because I have a different band up in Boston.”

Except for one member coming down from there, the nine-man Eli Yacinthe Band will be of a local flavor as the band’s namesake will play a farewell show this Friday at the Upper Room at 7 p.m. His former classmate, Sarah Claire King, will open when the music starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20. An aftershow party will take place at Red Buffalo Brewing Co.

Yacinthe said he gives every show his all, but he feeds off the energy from the crowds at shows as he lets loose, but it helps when you’re surrounded by friends and fans bringing their own energy. That extends to his bandmates, too, as they bring what Yacinthe describes as a smooth sound that blends rhythm and blues, jazz, funk, and pop, and a bit of a jam band sound with the extended lineup.

He said the sound is dynamic and that to avoid being a cacophony at times, they’ve been practicing together so they play as a unit instead of nine musicians that could do their own individual shows if they wanted to.

“It’s really about each person finding their space and being able to fill that space and being able to do that on the fly, too,” Yacinthe said. “All these guys are great listeners, which is the number one thing. If we’re not listening to each other, then the sound that’s coming out isn’t gonna be nearly as good. But these guys all do a great job with that and try to build each other up.

“The unit mentality is a really huge thing. Trying to create one cohesive sound as opposed to nine musicians on stage making a noise.”

Yacinthe may be the band’s leader, but it’s not as if he’s up there directing his fellow bandmates as much as all of them working together.

“There’s definitely an unspoken sort of language that we have with each other and especially that gets tighter and tighter with time and just playing with people and learning how they function,” Yacinthe said. “It’s a skill that you develop as you play more and more with people. You learn how to listen for different musical cues and you sort of dig into that, it’ll just become like a second nature.”

Yacinthe said his first lessons in learning to have that unspoken language came when he would sing with his mother in church and harmonize with her. As for his guitar skills, that wasn’t so simple. He said when he was given a guitar and taught by his father at 10 years old, he hated it at first.

“I was bought a guitar and an Xbox at the same time. All I wanted to do was be a little gamer and play my games. But eventually, I just fell in love with it and I’ve been playing guitar ever since.”

While he doesn’t pick up the Xbox controller very often now, music fans are better for it as Yacinthe continues his studies and the early stages of his music career. He said that he wants to hit the road after he graduates and that the connections he makes now at the Berklee College of Music will hopefully play a role in mapping out his musical future.

Ultimately, he sees music as something that brings people together. Whether that is for fun or something bigger like social justice, Yacinthe said music is a way that people can forge those connections.

“With social justice, I want to spend a lot of my life putting energy into it. I’m learning more and more how to combine those two things — music already inherently is such a great tool for bringing people together — so I just want to leverage that as much as I can and bring people together … I can only do so much, but when I bring people together at that point, it becomes exponential.

“I want to watch that happen with people who want to change the world and watch what they do together.”

Eli Yacinthe Band’s music can be found on YouTube.

Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL 0 Comments Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Ben Gibson Reporter Follow Ben Gibson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

false