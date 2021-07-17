Election filing period ended Friday; Candidates for Love Valley, Troutman, Harmony and Davidson sign up

The filing period for some municipal elections ended Friday with three candidates for mayor of Love Valley.

Phillip Lee Baity, Mark Dewayne Loden and Mark Daniel Johnston are seeking to take the place of Tim Ward. Ward was elected two years ago as a write-in candidate, receiving one vote more than the incumbent mayor.

There are also seven candidates vying for the five seats on the Love Valley Town Council. Incumbents Victoria Allison Barker, Wendy Michele Benfield, Randy Blake Ladd and Timothy Wayne Meadows are all seeking reelection. Linda S. Chase, Randy Dean Lackey and Gary Kent Mayfield are also running for a seat on the council.

Filing for the Troutman Town Board also ended Friday. Three seats will be on the ballot this fall. Incumbents William Paul Henkel and Sally Parker Williams are seeking reelection. Felina Lyons Harris, Jerry Richard Oxsher II and Tonya Reynolds Bartlett are also seeking one of the three seats. Current Alderman Paul Bryant did not file to retain his seat.

For the town of Harmony, the four incumbent council members are seeking reelection. Michael Scott Harris, Douglas C. Galliher, N. Sankey Gaither Jr. and Julia Reid Clanton all filed for reelection. Daniel Lee Matney filed for another term as Harmony mayor.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}