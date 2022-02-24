Election filing begins again in Iredell County

The ongoing game of Red Light, Green Light with election filing is back to green as the state began to accept candidates filing for office after a series of pauses.

The Iredell County Board of Elections saw several candidates officially put their name into the county and municipal elections, including one for a U.S. Senate seat.

But for Director Susie Jordan and the rest of the board, it’s business as usual despite the stop-and-go nature of this election season.

“We just prepare each time for what they told us to prepare for,” Jordan said. “Sometimes it’s just a hurry up and wait situation.”

The filing saga began last year when the General Assembly approved new districts for congressional and state legislative offices. Filing began Dec. 6, but soon a series of lawsuits and court rulings put filing for congressional and legislative seats, and then for all races, on hold.

The state Supreme Court ruled in earlier this month that the maps approved by the Republican-led legislature were gerrymandered.