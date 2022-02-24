Election filing begins again in Iredell County

The ongoing game of Red Light, Green Light with election filing is back to green as the state began to accept candidates filing for office after a series of pauses.
The Iredell County Board of Elections saw several candidates officially put their name into the county and municipal elections, including one for a U.S. Senate seat.
But for Director Susie Jordan and the rest of the board, it’s business as usual despite the stop-and-go nature of this election season.
“We just prepare each time for what they told us to prepare for,” Jordan said. “Sometimes it’s just a hurry up and wait situation.”
The filing saga began last year when the General Assembly approved new districts for congressional and state legislative offices. Filing began Dec. 6, but soon a series of lawsuits and court rulings put filing for congressional and legislative seats, and then for all races, on hold.
The state Supreme Court ruled in earlier this month that the maps approved by the Republican-led legislature were gerrymandered.
And while the filing process was expected to begin again Thursday, there was still drama as a three-judge panel in Wake County considered the case. But in the end, it adopted the state House and Senate maps redrawn by the General Assembly but drew its own for North Carolina’s 14 seats in the U.S. House. There were appeals filed quickly, but they were denied.
That quite literally kept Jordan up at night as the news played out and she waited for any word of changes from the North Carolina Board of Elections.
“I was watching until 11 o’clock last night, my emails, to see where we were.”
Jordan said while the Board of Elections had been prepared for some of the previous stops in filing, she doesn’t expect any further disruptions in the process. And while rolling with the punches is part of their job, it hasn’t made the work any easier as ballots are prepared ahead of the May election.
“With the shorter amount of time, it makes it difficult, but we’ll get it done,” Jordan said.
Candidate list grows
While many candidates filed in early December, a number of other potential candidates who had formally or informally expressed interest had not. On Thursday, several candidates filed for offices.
Below is a list of all candidates, with those who filed Thursday in bold:
U.S. Senate: Rett Newton (D), Benjamin E. Griffiths (R), Lee A. Brian (R), Lichia Sibhatu (R), Jennifer Alexis Banwart (R), Charles Kenneth Moss (R), Constance “Lov” Johnson (D), Chrelle Booker (D)
Tenth Congressional District: Richard Lane Hudson Jr. (R)
N.C. Supreme Court associate justice Seat 3: Lucy Inman (D), Richard Dietz (R)
N.C. Supreme Court associate justice Seat 5: Sam J. Ervin IV (D), Trey Allen (R), April C. Wood (R)
N.C. Court of Appeals judge Seat 8: Julee Tate Flood (R), Carolyn Jennings Thompson (D)
N.C. Court of Appeals judge Seat 9: Beth Freshwater Smith (R), Donna Stroud (R)
N.C. Court of Appeals judge Seat 10: Gale Murray Adams (D), John M. Tyson (R)
N.C. Court of Appeals judge Seat 11: Darren Jackson (D), Michael J. Stading (R)
N.C. Senate District 37: Vickie Sawyer (R)
N.C. House District 84: Jeffrey C. McNeely (R)
N.C. House District 89: Mitchell Setzer (R)
N.C. House District 95: Grey Mills (R)
N.C. District Court Judge District 22A Seat 1 (Iredell County seat): Carole A. Hicks (R)
Iredell County Board of Commissioners: Gene Houpe (R), Laketha Bobish (R), Larry Payne (R), Richard Coleman (R), Brad Stroud (R), Bert Connolly (R), Blake Palmer (R), Angela Wokatsch Matthews (R), Marvin Norman (R), Richard (Todd) Carver (R), Michelle Goree (D)
Iredell County clerk of Superior Court: Jim Mixson (R), Barry D. Tilley (R)
Iredell County register of deeds: Maureen P. Purcell (R), Renee L. Holland (R).
Iredell County sheriff: Darren E. Campbell (R).
Mooresville commissioner Ward 3: David Coble, James Franklin Ritchie.
Mooresville commissioner Ward 4: Lisa M. Qualls.
Statesville mayor: Joseph Glasgow.
Statesville councilman at-large: Mark Goldman, Christopher Spraggins.
Statesville councilman Ward 2: C.O. “Jap” Johnson.
Statesville councilman Ward 3: Doris A. Allison, Oliver Louis Wilder Jr.
Statesville councilman Ward 5: Joe Hudson, John Staford.
