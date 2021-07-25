Elected leaders need to do more to protect lives on the Southside

A document to the eventual founding of the United States of America is the Declaration of Independence. It establishes that among the rights of the people are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. These rights are granted by the Creator, and governments are instituted to secure these rights to the people.

Those who understand and acknowledge the imperfection of America and yet believe in its greatness as well, and who benefit from it most, must insist that all American citizens deserve and be afforded the best of that which America offers. And the best of that which Statesville offers.

The governments and the representatives elected by the residents of the Southside have miserably failed to protect the lives, the liberties and the happiness of those which they serve and to which they have this obligation.

The politicians are reacting to yet another tragic random shooting death in Statesville — a young child — with calls for community meetings with grief counselors. Sadly, our elected representatives are a day late and a life short. How did they not notice the daily and nightly gunshots echoing throughout the streets of the Southside and in years prior? Did they not know about the many murders previous to the recent loss of lives? Why now are they awakened by yet another tragic death?