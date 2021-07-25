Elected leaders need to do more to protect lives on the Southside

A document to the eventual founding of the United States of America is the Declaration of Independence. It establishes that among the rights of the people are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. These rights are granted by the Creator, and governments are instituted to secure these rights to the people.
Those who understand and acknowledge the imperfection of America and yet believe in its greatness as well, and who benefit from it most, must insist that all American citizens deserve and be afforded the best of that which America offers. And the best of that which Statesville offers.
The governments and the representatives elected by the residents of the Southside have miserably failed to protect the lives, the liberties and the happiness of those which they serve and to which they have this obligation.
The politicians are reacting to yet another tragic random shooting death in Statesville — a young child — with calls for community meetings with grief counselors. Sadly, our elected representatives are a day late and a life short. How did they not notice the daily and nightly gunshots echoing throughout the streets of the Southside and in years prior? Did they not know about the many murders previous to the recent loss of lives? Why now are they awakened by yet another tragic death?
The elected representatives of the residents of the Southside are good people who truly serve and care for many of the affairs of Statesville, Iredell County, North Carolina and our nation. I personally know many of them. And yet with due respect, there is no excuse for their failure to protect the lives of the people and families of the Southside of Statesville. There is no greater oath to which they swear than this.
There are heroes in the dangerous affairs of the Southside. The Sheriff’s Department and their deputies and the Statesville Police Department and their officers, expose their lives to risk as they serve and respond to the dangerous and too often fatal violence on the Southside.
There are social service agencies and private organizations, churches and other faith groups on the Southside that provide residents with help and support. And some businesses generously pitch in — more need to.
But law enforcement and assistance agencies face the difficult task of managing problems that politicians have failed to solve.
The residents and families of the Southside are incredibly courageous. They are good people who persevere to live and raise families in this neighborhood.
While elected leaders try to “find the answers,” the residents and families of the Southside deserve their safety to be immediately secured. This can be accomplished by the deployment of police officers and sheriff’s deputies in squad cars on every block of the Southside, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, for as long as it takes to protect, secure and maintain the residents’ safety, their lives, their liberties and their pursuit of happiness.
A resident group of the Southside — “Safety First” — will be inviting all their elected representatives into their neighborhood to privately meet with them. No television cameras, no photo opps, no publicity. They will respectfully ask their elected leaders not to talk, but to listen. This is where the answers will be found.
We’ll figure this out. The best of America and of Statesville will shine upon the Southside. No doubt.
