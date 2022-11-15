A teacher has been placed on leave after a racial slur was used by students acting out a scene in a social studies class at West Iredell High School.

In the video, a white student talks to two seated students, one Asian, and one Black. The student asks the first one, playing the role of a passenger on a trolley, to move from his seat for white passengers.

The scene ends after an exchange of slurs and epithets between the two and the standing student pretending to strike the sitting one.

Iredell-Statesville Schools said they were aware of the video but did not confirm who was teaching the class and responded with the following statement.

While it may have been played as a historical scene, that and the laughter of students is what bothered some parents like Enrique Bruner and has him asking what was being taught in his daughter's school.

"I'm just appalled that he allowed this to even happen," Bruner said.

He said he had prepared his daughter for situations like this, but never expected it to happen in a classroom setting.

"Iredell-Statesville Schools became aware of a viral video from a social studies class at West Iredell High School. We understand this video is upsetting to many people. While we welcome opportunities for our students to learn about history, Iredell-Statesville Schools does not condone the use of hate speech or racial name-calling directed toward anyone," the system said in a release.

"The school system takes these matters seriously and we will begin an investigation immediately. The teacher has been placed on leave while we investigate this matter."

Bruner posted the video on Facebook after it was sent to his daughter by another student in the class. Bruner said his daughter is an honor student but received a 33 grade on the assignment.

"She received 33 because she did not complete the assignment. She basically was embarrassed and just really angry so she didn't want anything to do with the assignment at all," Bruner said. "So how was that even the curriculum?

"I just really hate that she had to experience that in an environment where she's supposed to be protected," Bruner said.

Bruner, himself a graduate of West Iredell, said this and another incident has changed his perception of the school.

"I bought a house in this area so my kids could attend this school, and now I'm like whoa, what's going on?" Bruner said. "I bleed green and gold, I'm a West Iredell Warrior to the heart, and this has changed my whole perception of my alumni."