Vera Grose Webster always wanted to teach, and she did for more than 40 years

Frankie Burke took the lessons learned in Vera Webster’s typing class at Statesville High School and used them as a foundation to become an author.
“When I think back to a time at SHS and you asked us to type a 25-word paper, I thought it was cruel and unusual punishment. But thank you! Without that foundation, I could have never typed over one quarter million words with ease,” he wrote in a letter to Webster.
Webster recently celebrated her 99th birthday, and is the oldest known living teacher in Iredell County.
Burke, who lives in Charlotte, wrote the letter earlier this month and thanked Webster.
“I have had a full and happy life, and have always been able to do what I was interested in thanks to teachers like you,” he wrote.
Recently retired Iredell-Statesville Schools Superintendent Brady Johnson agreed. “Iredell-Statesville Schools are truly honored to acknowledge the significant contributions of Mrs. Vera Grose Webster that benefitted students of Iredell-Statesville Schools and the support of public education. Thanks also for her random acts of kindness to students, faculty of Iredell-Statesville Schools and the community following her retirement,” he wrote.
Webster was born July 8, 1921 between Eagle Mills and Harmony.
She and her brother, Beecher B. Grose Sr., were raised in northeastern Iredell County.
She had the desire to teach and accomplished that by graduating from Woman’s College (now UNC-Greensboro) with a Bachelor of Science degree in secretarial administration. She taught for one year at Mocksville High School, and then taught for nine years at Celeste Henkel.
Former principal and Iredell County Schools Superintendent Dr. Tom Poston, who celebrated his 99th birthday earlier this year, was her first employer. “She was of the same decade of teachers that I am from. During her years at Celeste Henkel High School, she was a very professional teacher plus a valuable staff member of the school. Working for many years as a sponsor to the junior or senior classes, she holds so many stories as her special memories,” he wrote when Webster celebrated her 95th birthday in 2016.
After her nine years at Celeste, she transferred to Statesville High School to teach typing, bookkeeping and shorthand. She stayed at SHS until her retirement after more than 47 years in the classroom.
Webster didn’t slow down upon retirement, volunteering nearly full-time at Iredell Memorial Hospital, where she crocheted approximately 100 afghans, scarves, shawls, blankets and lap shawls for cancer patients and their families each year.
She was a member of the GFWC-Statesville Woman’s Club for more than 40 years, performing different duties.
Webster also assisted the staff at First Baptist Church with bulletins on Thursdays and Fridays.
She volunteered for many years after her retirement, only taking a break when her husband Charlie’s health changed.
After a career in the classroom and years of volunteering, Webster touched many lives, especially those of her students.
Former educator, Dr. Steve Hill, taught with Webster for at least 10 years at SHS. “She was always a very professional individual. Through all the classes she was found to be very fair to all students in her classroom regardless of their courses,” he wrote in 2016.
Sybil Reavis Levan, another former student, echoed Hill’s comments. "Mrs. Webster was an example of effective professionalism. Where would we have been if it hadn’t been for Mrs. Webster?,” she wrote.
In June 2016, just shy of her 95th birthday, she was recognized by then Iredell-Statesville School Board Chairman Dr. David Cash and Johnson.
For her 99th birthday, she received a proclamation signed by Statesville Mayor Costi Kutteh, honoring her for her career and her volunteer work.
Burke, in his letter to Webster, wrote that he has been married to his wife, Stella, also a teacher. And his two children also went into the profession.
“What a noble profession it is to be a teacher, you affect so many more lives than your will ever know,” he wrote.
Webster said she is proud of the students she taught through the years as teaching was the only thing she ever wanted to do.
As she embarks toward 100, Webster said, she’s still enjoying her life, which includes her son and grandson, whom she dearly loves.
And she’s not content to rest on her laurels. “I’m not here to sit in a rocking chair,” she said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!