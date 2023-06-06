Unity High School Alumni invites former students, teachers, and the public to come renew friendships and share old memories at the school's annual reunion.

The festivities will take place at The Unity Center, 1145 Salisbury Road in Statesville on July 1. The event begins at 5 p.m. and the program starts promptly at 6. Tickets are still available by contacting the president, Audrey Stewart at astewartsr@att.net. All former students, teachers and the public are invited and encouraged to attend.

The Unity Alumni Association was formed to recognize and commend graduates and staff members who have distinguished themselves as leaders in the world, nation, state and local community; to provide ways and means to support students seeking higher education degrees; to create an annual gathering for Unity alumnae and friends to keep memories alive; and to retain the heritage and history of the former Rosenwald school.

Highlights of this year’s reunion will be the announcement of Unity’s Endowed Scholarship Fund, the presentation of scholarships and recognition of the President’s Award recipient.

Alumni tickets are $40 and guest tickets are $25 each. Organizers said they feel sure that this will be the best reunion ever because it will be held at the place where many high school memories were made.