Speak Life and Live thanks teachers for getting students back on track

Speak Life and Live said thank you to several former teachers as they rose to the challenges of the last year and helped students get back on track academically this summer.

“Our goal was to get as many seniors as possible to walk and graduate,” Leslie Morrison said. She is the executive director of Speak Life and Live. “The response of these teachers was immediate and they were committed to the task, meeting Tuesday through Thursday for over six weeks. They accepted the call, met the challenge, and 24 out of 24 seniors who came through the Speak Life & Live, Gems/Gents Tutoring program graduated.”

At the Twisted Oak on Tuesday, Dr. Clayton A. Scott, Chaneta Hall, Jennifer Johnson and Murphey Wellman enjoyed lunch as Speak Life and Love expressed its gratitude to the retired teachers that helped close the educational gaps exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Morrison said after having a conversation with the Statesville NAACP’s Todd Scott, her organization was made aware of the state of the 2021 graduating class of Statesville High School. More than half of the seniors were on the verge of failing their senior year and at risk of not graduating.