Students at Lakeshore Elementary couldn't wait to try out the new playground at their school, though they had to wait for the adults to finish the ribbon cutting first.

"I'm so grateful we have our new playground because we don't have to play out in the field. We can play so many more games and have more fun with friends," Harper McDonald said in an essay she shared before the ribbon cutting.

She and fellow student Payton Force also thanked those that donated money for the playground in Mooresville.

"I am so grateful that we now have our playground," Peyton Force said in her essay. "I love this playground so much it's the funnest playground ever."

Lakeshore Elementary had expanded with six classrooms recently to adapt to growth in the area but that required the sacrifice of the old playground. Students had been without a playground for more than a year before the new one with plenty of slides, things to climb, lots of shade, and artificial turf surrounding it was installed.

"Kids are creative. They're playing with rocks and dirt like we used to when we were kids, so they're excited about this," Debra Sahley said. She is an instructional facilitator at Lakeshore.

The school was eager for students to get their playground back after a long wait.

"It was really wonderful to see the children enjoying the playground," Lillian Johnson with the organization Everyone Counts in Iredell County said on Friday.

Johnson helped raise money with the organization's third annual Kentucky Derby Luncheon at The Saddle Club at 1791. And thanks to a matching donation from Lowe’s Home Improvement, more than $80,850 was raised for the playground.

Johnson said Everyone Counts began when she realized some of the disparities among schools and facilities in different parts of the county. Previously the organization had raised money for equipment inside and outside of Third Creek Elementary.

Last year when the donation was made, Iredell-Statesville Schools expressed its gratitude as well.

“We are so humbled by this donation,” Boen Nutting said in a press release in May of 2022. She is the chief strategic planning and student services officer with Iredell-Statesville Schools. “It's been quite a ride the last few years, with many bumps and turns in the road. When Lillian reached out to let me know they were throwing a party again that would benefit our public school system, I was overwhelmed with gratitude. We are so blessed to have the support of our community. We can’t wait to get that playground built!”

Thanks to Everyone Counts in Iredell County, Lowes Home Improvement, and other donors, it is now a reality.