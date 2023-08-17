A total of 28 people signed up to speak at the Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education meeting in Troutman on Monday night concerning which books should be available in school libraries.

The policy on how parents can object to material in school has been at the heart of the debate, which one side arguing that there is smut and pornographic material in libraries that need to be removed quickly while others say there is already a process in place for parents to challenge material they don’t see fit for students.

“We already have a district policy to vet books,” Jean Foster, one of the 28 people who spoke out Monday, said. “Trust our educators and administrators to do their jobs. Stop wasting the limited time and resources we have, and get on with the business that our district needs from this board instead of pandering to the agenda of a small minority comprised mostly of the members of a known hate group.”

She added, “You claim to believe in parents’ rights and the United States Constitution. Then uphold those by continuing to allow parents to decide what their child has access to. For once trust our educators. You do your job like Dr. (Jeff) James and his staff do theirs.”

The majority of speakers on Monday backed the current system for challenging books with objectionable content.

But there were other voices, as well.

Moms For Liberty’s Paula Mimnaugh said she and others were focused on books they claim prepare children for sexual grooming.

“The obscene books in the schools are made to groom children into thinking children participating in sex is normal. That is why those books need to be removed from public schools. Saying that children deserve the freedom of checking out obscene books with privacy from their parents is a lie from the pit of hell,” Mimnaugh said.

Superintendent Jeff James said more than 250 books had been asked to be reviewed by adults so far and that they were removed during the evaluation process, which takes more than 30 days.

Vice-chair Mike Kubinek addressed some of the comments from the public later in the meeting after many of the speakers had left. He said while it had been discussed that Supreme Court rulings had gone against many school boards that had removed books for certain kinds of content, that wasn’t what he and others were concerned with.

“We’re not talking about subjects board members don’t like or certain swear words they don’t like. We’re talking about the term obscenity, obscene, persuasively vulgar, pornographic, explicitly pornographic content that is not age appropriate. That’s what we’re talking about,” Kubinek said. “I don’t think you heard the word, any board member advocating banning a book. Nobody is supporting banning a book.”

Kubinek criticized those who said there was a process in place and that it was effective. He asked James what the school system did with the board policy given to it.

“It’s up to us then to make procedures, but when the board makes policy it’s in lieu of federal and state law, the attorney will tell you he can’t draft you a policy that doesn’t comply with the law,” James said.

Kubinek said he hadn’t seen the procedures and that the public should have access to them. James said they would be made available soon.

Kubinek said the changes he sought to the policy and procedures would be brought to the board within the coming weeks.

While some of the board members appeared eager to change the current policy for reviewing objectionable material, Doug Knight and Charles Kelly spoke to limiting the board’s role in changing the specific procedures. Chairman Bill Howell took time to note while he doesn’t always agree personally with the material in books in Iredell-Statesville Schools, he respects the public’s Constitutional rights to access material that is allowed under board policy.

Beth Kendall, local Democratic Party chair, said that James and the board were going beyond their job duties in the search for books with questionable content, accusing them of following the trends and suggestions of national groups such as Moms For Liberty.

“This board has to stop pushing their agenda and using tactics they learned from this national special interest group to get their hands in curriculum, that is not your job. Let the professionals and specialists do their job,” Kendall said.

Books weren’t the only issue

Donna Larkin spoke on the board’s text messages that were revealed to the public earlier this year, which included what some board members said were jokes about charging admission for fights at Statesville High Schools after a series of fights and violence. Other messages that provoked ire came from the board member’s discussion on LBGTQ-related issues.

“The damage that has been caused by their actions has resulted in a loss of trust that taxpayer funding will be used appropriately for all students,” Larkin said. “I feel that the appropriate course of action is for resignation.”

Diane Hamby criticized the school board for the protracted process of building Weathers Creek High School. While not every board member has been in their position since the $80 million bond was passed in 2020, she let her feelings be known.

“We are at a crisis point and ground hasn’t been broken. There is definitely a lack of vision and leadership and it really breaks my heart. We worked real hard to pass that bond,” Hamby said. “I want you to focus on the real issues we need in the school system. We need teachers and teachers’ assistants. We need nurses, we need counselors. We need bus drivers. We need all of that.

“Banning books in the age of the internet when every kid has a smartphone is the silliest thing I’ve ever heard.”