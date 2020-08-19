Postive COVID-19 test reported at Lake Norman Elementary

An individual at Lake Norman Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19 according to the Iredell-Statesville School system.

In a letter to parents, I-SS said the individual hasn't been on campus since Aug.14. While Wednesday was already a day set aside for more extensive cleaning, I-SS reiterated that any areas affected were cleaned.

This is the second positive test this week in I-SS schools. The first positive test was at Third Creek Middle School, prompting them to have all seventh-grade students stay at home and learn remotely for the time being. Iredell County Health Department advises the school system in its handling of COVID-19 and positive tests.

In the letter sent by I-SS, they urged those experiencing fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea and a new loss of taste or smell to not come to the school.

