Miller reflects on 50 years with Iredell-Statesville Schools

Dr. Kenny Miller always saw the connection between teaching and coaching, which makes the start of his 50-year career with Iredell-Statesville Schools all the more fitting.

Miller was coming out of college in 1970 with bills to pay, a child to feed, and a recession that wasn't making life any easier on him. That's when he turned to his old baseball coach, Dick Mize, looking for a lead. Mize pointed him to James Meadows, who had been looking for a teaching assistant.

"James is like, 'Oh, Kenny, you got here just a few days too late. I just filled that position. But, Mr. Ramsey at Shepherd Elementary needs somebody," Miller said.

After a conversation with Ramsey, and some help from Mize to get his teaching certification, Miller began what ended up being five-decades of a career in education.

Miller began helping with math, but his time with I-SS saw him work as a teacher assistant, coach, athletic director, teacher, assistant principal, principal, district administrator and most recently as the assistant superintendent of Facilities and Planning.

While Miller said it would be hard to try to sum up any part of his career succinctly, he said he missed coaching the most as it allowed him to connect with students in a way that wasn't always possible in the classroom.