Miller reflects on 50 years with Iredell-Statesville Schools

Dr. Kenny Miller always saw the connection between teaching and coaching, which makes the start of his 50-year career with Iredell-Statesville Schools all the more fitting.
Miller was coming out of college in 1970 with bills to pay, a child to feed, and a recession that wasn't making life any easier on him. That's when he turned to his old baseball coach, Dick Mize, looking for a lead. Mize pointed him to James Meadows, who had been looking for a teaching assistant.
"James is like, 'Oh, Kenny, you got here just a few days too late. I just filled that position. But, Mr. Ramsey at Shepherd Elementary needs somebody," Miller said.
After a conversation with Ramsey, and some help from Mize to get his teaching certification, Miller began what ended up being five-decades of a career in education.
Miller began helping with math, but his time with I-SS saw him work as a teacher assistant, coach, athletic director, teacher, assistant principal, principal, district administrator and most recently as the assistant superintendent of Facilities and Planning.
While Miller said it would be hard to try to sum up any part of his career succinctly, he said he missed coaching the most as it allowed him to connect with students in a way that wasn't always possible in the classroom.
"You impact kids in such a different way. You're developing the whole student, not just the athlete, but also the character and their life in general. So I missed the coaching, I think we had some success when I was coaching," Miller said. "I missed that as much as anything because of the nature of the coaching. The camaraderie, the teamwork, seeing kids grow in character and not just in academics and athletics, but in character."
Miller coached everything from basketball, football, track and baseball, but he spoke with pride about his time as an assistant to Bill Mayhew, the former legendary South Iredell wrestling coach. During the 18 years with Mayhew, they won five state championships and finished second six times.
"I'd like to think I had a little bit to do with that success at South Iredell," Miller said.
While the wins and losses were something Miller was proud of, it was the relationships and time spent with students Miller had even more pride in.
"I think coaching is a totally different dynamic than just being in a classroom and trying to disseminate information and expect that the kids are gonna pick it up," Miller said. "What I found over the years is really good teachers are coaches. They may not be coaching a sport, they're coaching their subject."
Miller said good coaches and good teachers have one thing in common that makes them effective.
"They do similar things. And one of the things they do, and you'll remember this from the ones that impacted you, is they get to know their students and they care about their students. And students know that, they know whether you care or whether you're just going through the motions," Miller said.
Building the future
And through 50 years, whether coaching, teaching or working in administrative roles, Miller hoped he made a positive impact on students both directly and indirectly in those roles. His last 20 years of work with I-SS has been with Facilities and Planning. Miller said while he moved into what he described as a consulting role as David Edwards takes over, he hopes to pass along what he learned in all these years to his replacement.
And in his final year with the schools, one of those challenges was the coronavirus. He said the enhanced cleaning protocols, as well as the day-to-day operations, will be one of the unique challenges Edwards faces as he takes over the role Miller once had.
In addition to that, Miller said the school system's growth in recent years has presented new challenges for him and I-SS, but one they're glad to tackle.
He said while building new schools, expanding athletic facilities, and improving learning environments were all part of the job, he had one simple goal in mind.
"Leave it better than you found it," Miller said. "Try to improve whatever it is you do. Try to make it better than the way that if that you found it when you came in. So I've tried to do that, and I feel like we've been pretty successful with that."
