Iredell-Statesville Schools responding to increased summer school demand

There are more than 1,800 children taking part in Iredell-Statesville Schools’ summer school, and that number is growing, according to the school system.

I-SS planned on roughly 1,300 attendees as it reached out to students and parents in May, but the realities of trying to graduate on time have hit a number of students and their families, Boen Nutting, director of communications and development, said.

“We had a lot of families showing up for open house for summer school that had not previously indicated that they wanted to come, so we were pleasantly surprised about that,” Nutting said. “I guess kids are realizing, ‘Hey, you know I’m going to be in trouble if I don’t go to summer school.’”

Now, summer school has expanded to more than 1,800 students.

“We’re very happy that these kids want to come to school and (while) we’re going to do the very best we can to accommodate, and we do have a limited number of teachers, so we’re not sure yet can accommodate everybody that wants to come,” Nutting said.

Now the school system is working to make sure the logistics are in place for students, whether they signed up beforehand or showed interest at open-house events last week, to get them back on track academically this summer.