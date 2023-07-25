The Iredell County Community Foundation recently awarded $185,500 in grants to 27 nonprofits. The grants will support projects and programs that address learning loss, veterans affairs, human services and more in Iredell County.

Grants from this cycle include $10,000 to Veterans Bridge Home to coordinate care for Iredell County veterans, including health care, employment, housing and education, among other needs; $15,000 to Boys and Girls Club of the Piedmont to support after-school and summer programs for Iredell County youth; and $10,000 to ElderCenter to support a registered nurse position.

“We will now be able to seek Adult Day Health certification and will be able to operate as a health care model providing comprehensive health services to many of our most frail elders because of this grant,” said the Rev. Thomas Corbell, president of ElderCenter’s board of directors. “This enables them to continue to live in their homes in our community.”

The ICCF is a regional affiliate of Charlotte-based Foundation For The Carolinas. The grants were awarded by the Iredell County Community Foundation’s local board of advisors as part of an annual grant-making program. The foundation has invested more than $2.7 million in projects and programs that support Iredell County residents since 1998.

“Iredell County is blessed to have many nonprofit organizations that do so much good for our community,” said Doug McCracken, chair of the ICCF’s board of advisors. “This year the Iredell Community Foundation made 27 grants for projects in education, veterans services, food needs, health care, the arts and others. We are proud to support such hard working and dedicated organizations, professionals and volunteers.”

The Iredell County Community Foundation’s 2023 grant awards include:

$3,000 to Aspire Youth and Family to support the Kids at Work program in Iredell County.

$2,000 to Autism Society of North Carolina to support Autism Resource Specialists in Iredell County.

$15,000 to Boys & Girls Club of the Piedmont to support after-school and summer programs for Iredell County youth.

$10,000 to Chestnut Grove Community Center to continue to offer community-focused programs.

$5,000 for Children’s Cancer Partners of the Carolinas to provide financial support to families of Iredell County children who are undergoing cancer treatment.

$6,000 to Children’s Homes of Iredell County to help recruit and train foster parents in Iredell County.

$7,000 to Children’s Hope Alliance to continue to provide outpatient therapy services for Iredell County children and families.

$4,000 to Classroom Central to provide school supplies to students and teachers in the Iredell-Statesville School District.

$10,000 to ElderCenter to support a registered nurse position.

$10,000 to FeedNC to support the culinary and warehouse workforce development training and job placement program.

$2,000 to FOODiversity to help support community education on available resources for individuals with food allergies and intolerances.

$5,000 for Habitat for Humanity of the Charlotte Region to help support the new homeownership program in Mooresville.

$10,000 to Hospice and Palliative Care of Iredell County to help support Rainbow Kidz, a grief counseling and education program for Iredell County children ages 5-18.

$8,000 to I-CARE, Inc. to offer workforce development opportunities in high-demand careers to Iredell County adults.

$10,000 to Insomniacs to support the HipKnotics after-school program.

$2,500 to Iredell Friends of the Library to provide diverse, multilingual outreach materials in Little Free Libraries across Iredell County.

$6,000 to LifeSpan Services to help support the Pre-K Reversing Learning Loss program, which offers bilingual resources for children with disabilities or delays to help them prepare for school.

$5,000 to Matthew 25 Ministries to purchase a new commercial freezer to support the food pantry program in northern Iredell County.

$6,000 to Mooresville Area Christian Mission to help support the design of a client case management system. $2,000 to North Carolina Symphony to support a music education concert for Iredell County students.

$5,000 to Pharos Parenting to support the Parent Aide program, which provides free, in-home parent education and training to at-risk families.

$8,000 to Power Cross to help support positions focused on youth literacy and phonics development to address reading gaps from the COVID-19 pandemic.

$8,000 to Purple Heart Homes to build wheelchair-accessible ramps for local Iredell County veterans and their families as part of the Veterans Aging in Place program.

$3,000 to Rescue Ranch to support the Exceptional Homeschool Club program for special needs students in Iredell County in kindergarten through fifth grade.

$10,000 to Speak Life and Live to support the GEMS and GENTS camps and workshops, which focus on literacy, math, and fostering healthy habits.

$13,000 to the Statesville Family YMCA to support the YMCA Bridge Academy, a summer and after-school program that provides tutors to students in the Iredell-Statesville Schools.

$10,000 to Veterans Bridge Home to coordinate care for Iredell County veterans including health care, employment, housing, education and social capital, among other needs.

For more information about the Iredell County Community Foundation, visit: iredellcounty-cf.org.

Iredell County Community Foundation 2023 Board of Advisors are Doug McCracken, chair; Lisa McBane, vice chair; Costi Kutteh, immediate past chair; Daniel Chambers; Bill Leach; Marcus Long; William M. Jones Jr.; Freddie Morrison; Molly Nicholson; Maria Haughton Roberson; Estelle Stinchcomb; and Peggy Willhide.