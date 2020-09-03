Graduation rates up in Iredell-Statesville Schools

High School graduation rates continue a slow climb upward in Iredell-Statesville Schools over the past few years according to information released by the school system.

“While we are happy to hear that our graduation rate is up across Iredell-Statesville Schools, we realize that anything less than 100% means that we still have work to do. The 2020-2021 school year will be a critical year to make sure that we are connecting with our students and keeping them engaged,” Superintendent Jeff James said in a press release.

North Iredell (+5.7%), West Iredell (+2.8%), and Statesville (+1.1%) saw increases in their 4-year cohort graduation rates since last year. South Iredell had no change while Lake Norman (-1.5%) and Career Academy and Technical School (-3.3%) saw decreases in their rates.

Iredell-Statesville Schools are slightly ahead of the state of North Carolina's average of 87.6%.

Overall, the school system's 4-year cohort rate rose from 87.7% in 2019 to 89.1% in 2020. Compared to 2018's 88.8%, it's still a 0.03% increase. The 5-year cohort rate did fall slightly, however, going from 90.4% in 2019 to 89.5% in 2020, but matched the 2018 graduation rate.

In the case of West Iredell High School, principal Ellyn Gaither said there were a number of challenges posed by the coronavirus wrecking the end of the school year, but that it was a team effort to improve the graduation rate.

"I have a great team. Counselors, teachers, and others that made it the goal to get these students to graduate on time," Gaither said. "With the pandemic, we all kept them on track. It took a total team effort."