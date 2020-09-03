Graduation rates up in Iredell-Statesville Schools

High School graduation rates continue a slow climb upward in Iredell-Statesville Schools over the past few years according to information released by the school system.
“While we are happy to hear that our graduation rate is up across Iredell-Statesville Schools, we realize that anything less than 100% means that we still have work to do. The 2020-2021 school year will be a critical year to make sure that we are connecting with our students and keeping them engaged,” Superintendent Jeff James said in a press release.
North Iredell (+5.7%), West Iredell (+2.8%), and Statesville (+1.1%) saw increases in their 4-year cohort graduation rates since last year. South Iredell had no change while Lake Norman (-1.5%) and Career Academy and Technical School (-3.3%) saw decreases in their rates.
Iredell-Statesville Schools are slightly ahead of the state of North Carolina's average of 87.6%.
Overall, the school system's 4-year cohort rate rose from 87.7% in 2019 to 89.1% in 2020. Compared to 2018's 88.8%, it's still a 0.03% increase. The 5-year cohort rate did fall slightly, however, going from 90.4% in 2019 to 89.5% in 2020, but matched the 2018 graduation rate.
In the case of West Iredell High School, principal Ellyn Gaither said there were a number of challenges posed by the coronavirus wrecking the end of the school year, but that it was a team effort to improve the graduation rate.
"I have a great team. Counselors, teachers, and others that made it the goal to get these students to graduate on time," Gaither said. "With the pandemic, we all kept them on track. It took a total team effort."
Gaither noted that the number of credits needed to graduate dropped to 22 and that the state allowed students who were passing after the third nine weeks to graduate with those grades. She said for students who didn't have passing grades, she, the faculty and staff encouraged them to work, kept them involved, and kept them on schedule to graduate. She said there were challenges with the sudden change to remote learning, but they rose to the moment.
"When they say it takes a village to raise a child, it took our village to get them across the stage," Gaither said.
Those same challenges are there in this school year even if Iredell-Statesville Schools prepared for months to adapt to the hybrid of remote and in-person learning. Teachers, administrators, and everyone else at schools will need to continue to keep students involved. Gaither said students shouldn't plan on being bailed out by the state as they were with grades in the spring.
"We have to get them to understand, the parents and the students, that you have to have 28 credits to walk. All of their grades matter to earn those credits," Gaither said.
Chad Parker is serving in his first year as Statesville High School's principal and looks to build on the school's graduation rate. He said they'll work with students to recover any missing credits so they can graduate on time.
However, he sees the biggest challenge is getting students to buy-in when they can't form the same relationships with students as they can in person.
"So much of what we are asking our teachers to do is based upon a good, solid relationship with our students. And I think that's the one thing that's lost in all of this, that kind of social-emotional part of this is there's no connection online with your students," Parker said.
He said he stresses developing that when students are at school, but with some working fully remotely, it isn't easy. He said teachers have to almost double their work as they teach between two and 12 students in person while also teaching students remotely. In either form, he wants to be sure teachers are meeting the needs of their students.
"We're still able to meet with our student groups, whether it be virtually or in person, it's just making it a little bit more difficult. But we still have everything that we used to have in place. We're just having to be creative of how can we engage," Parker said.
