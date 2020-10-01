Elementary schools returning to in-person attendance five days a week

The focus on limiting exposure to the coronavirus is still a priority for the school system with more students expected to return inside I-SS's buildings on Monday. If a student, teacher, or staff member tests positive, schools will proceed as normal but are prepared to quarantine whole classes if needed. Teachers are approved for two weeks of sick leave if quarantined.

"Our biggest concern, it's very tight on quarantining so the kids being sick isn't what's going to shut us down, the quarantine rules are going to be what shuts us down," James said, then clarifying the quarantining of teachers was the biggest concern. "What will happen to us, I'm afraid if we don't continue to follow the protocol we've had in place that's worked, is that our teachers will be quarantined to the point we have to go back to virtual because we don't have enough teachers to go back to Plan A."

James said that there hadn't been any transfers of the coronavirus from teacher to students in kindergarten through fifth grade or the other way around in I-SS. He felt the health risks were minimized in that age group, letting I-SS feel more confident about reopening elementary schools.