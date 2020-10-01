Elementary schools returning to in-person attendance five days a week

It hasn't been as easy as ABC for Iredell-Statesville Schools this year as they've adjusted to educating during a pandemic, but starting Monday the system's elementary schools are shifting to Plan A. That means elementary school students return to five days of in-person teaching next week.
"As I talk to teachers, they're excited," Iredell-Statesville Schools Superintendent Jeff James said. "Because Plan B is one of the hardest plans to ever do, and it is wearing our teachers out."
Gov. Roy Cooper moved North Carolina forward into Phase 3 of the Safer at Home plan earlier this week. With that authorization, I-SS will put their youngest students back in those schools Monday.
The change drops the requirement for six feet of spacing in elementary schools, but it is still recommended.
Plan B is a hybrid of students attending class two days a week and learning remotely for the other two, with Wednesday set as a day for more thorough cleaning at the schools. Now students will return and attend five days a week, but schools will still offer virtual instruction. If families choose to continue to learn virtually they are asked to remain that way until the end of the semester to help with planning. There will be some flexibility, but that will be at the discretion of principals at each school.
Students are still required to wear masks on buses and in buildings, except during breaks and a few other exceptions.
The focus on limiting exposure to the coronavirus is still a priority for the school system with more students expected to return inside I-SS's buildings on Monday. If a student, teacher, or staff member tests positive, schools will proceed as normal but are prepared to quarantine whole classes if needed. Teachers are approved for two weeks of sick leave if quarantined.
"Our biggest concern, it's very tight on quarantining so the kids being sick isn't what's going to shut us down, the quarantine rules are going to be what shuts us down," James said, then clarifying the quarantining of teachers was the biggest concern. "What will happen to us, I'm afraid if we don't continue to follow the protocol we've had in place that's worked, is that our teachers will be quarantined to the point we have to go back to virtual because we don't have enough teachers to go back to Plan A."
James said that there hadn't been any transfers of the coronavirus from teacher to students in kindergarten through fifth grade or the other way around in I-SS. He felt the health risks were minimized in that age group, letting I-SS feel more confident about reopening elementary schools.
Teachers are still adjusting to all the changes and some of the risks they face with exposure to the coronavirus. Associate Superintendent for Human Resources Alvera Lesane said the school system expects an uptick in accommodations and leave requests from their employees and stated that retirements are increasing this year. Lesane also thanked medical workers and the Iredell County Health Department for their collaboration in helping with contact tracing and accessing the situation in the event of positive tests.
Part of the process of getting elementary schools fully back in business is students returning to riding buses more regularly. And to do that, cleaning them often and other procedures to prevent the spread of the virus will be used.
The buses are protected with Surface Guard. Dr. Kenny Miller described the Surface Guard procedure as one that gets down to the molecular level to fight the virus. He said the treatments should last until around Christmas. He said the cost of the treatment was $22,000, which comes out of I-SS COVID funds, not its regular budget.
