Brock Hoffman donates 50 book bags to Celeste Henkel Elementary School

Brock Hoffman is back at school, but not at Virginia Tech where he will play football this fall. Hoffman was back at Celeste Henkel Elementary School in Statesville on Wednesday to give 50 book bags to students at the school.
“With my mom being a teacher, I put a lot of emphasis on school work, and with the last year being weird with COVID, I wanted everybody to have a good start to the school year,” Hoffman said.
He graduated with a degree in communication science and social inquiry in May and is now studying for a master’s in instructional technology.
“No one can take that degree away when you graduate,” he said.
The bags have Hoffman’s brand logo on them and include a signed photo from the Hokies starting center, along with school supplies.
Principal Frank Saraco said he hopes Hoffman inspires young students with how he gives back to the community, as well as with his athletic success.
“When the community gives, it’s always exciting and we always appreciate it. But when a former student comes back and gives back, that’s a double blessing,” Saraco said. “They’re investing in their past, and by doing that, they’re investing in our future, so we love it.”
Athletes giving back to the community is nothing new, but Hoffman using a name and image likeness deal he signed with Bob Huff Chevrolet and Huff Ford in Wytheville, Va., this summer is a new twist on the story.
Previously, the NCAA banned athletes from profiting off their own likeness, but after July 1, they could sign deals that allowed them to paid for endorsements. Through a deal signed with a car dealership in Virginia, Hoffman donated 350 book bags and supplies to Wythe County last week.
“You know, I came from Statesville, where there were a lot of kids in high school fell off on the wrong track; it was a low-income high school,” Hoffman said to The Roanoke Times last week. “When they changed the NIL laws, I wanted to give back and push kids to stay in school.”
But Hoffman giving back is nothing new, either. He is on the Wuerffel Trophy watchlist, an award that honors college football players who serve others, celebrate their impact, and inspire greater service in the world. While at Virginia Tech, Hoffman has served as a mentor to students at a Blacksburg elementary school and has spoken to students at Celeste Henkel Elementary several times. He also has helped raise money for Special Olympics Virginia and organized a book drive and a card-writing campaign to benefit seniors, Hokies Sports said.
After starting his career at Coastal Carolina, Hoffman transferred to Virginia Tech. After sitting a season out, Hoffman started 12 games last year and helped the Hokies lead the ACC in rushing with 240.1 yards per game.
