Brock Hoffman donates 50 book bags to Celeste Henkel Elementary School

Brock Hoffman is back at school, but not at Virginia Tech where he will play football this fall. Hoffman was back at Celeste Henkel Elementary School in Statesville on Wednesday to give 50 book bags to students at the school.

“With my mom being a teacher, I put a lot of emphasis on school work, and with the last year being weird with COVID, I wanted everybody to have a good start to the school year,” Hoffman said.

He graduated with a degree in communication science and social inquiry in May and is now studying for a master’s in instructional technology.

“No one can take that degree away when you graduate,” he said.

The bags have Hoffman’s brand logo on them and include a signed photo from the Hokies starting center, along with school supplies.

Principal Frank Saraco said he hopes Hoffman inspires young students with how he gives back to the community, as well as with his athletic success.

“When the community gives, it’s always exciting and we always appreciate it. But when a former student comes back and gives back, that’s a double blessing,” Saraco said. “They’re investing in their past, and by doing that, they’re investing in our future, so we love it.”