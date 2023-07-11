Abby Winthrop SMART Girls, a community-based education and service organization for middle and high school girls, will sponsor the second annual Abby Winthrop SMART Girls Leadership Camp from July 17-21 on the main campus of Mitchell Community College. The camp will operate daily, Monday through Friday, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Each day begins with an opening session in Rotary Auditorium in Huskins Library.

The camp is designed to allow young women to meet and interact with adult female leaders from the community. Last summer, 47 students had the opportunity to meet and hear the inspiring stories of community leaders including Sen. Vickie Sawyer; Iredell County Commission Chairwomen Melissa Neader; President and CEO of the Greater Statesville Chamber of Commerce Shannon Viera; Vice President of GL Wilson Building Company Julia Wilson; Assistant Superintendent of Durham Public Schools Dr. Alvera Lesane and many more. The camp included breakout sessions on a variety of topics including career planning, physical and mental wellness, character education and decision-making skills.

This summer’s camp was designed by a volunteer planning committee which set a goal of having more hands-on experiences for this year's attendees. Dr. Beverly Rufty, media coordinator at Mitchell College and a member of the planning committee, has arranged a tour of Mitchell’s Workforce Development campus and presentations from the instructors in the college’s nursing program, public safety, information technology and other career-oriented programs taught at the college which lead to licensing or credentials.

This summer’s camp will also include an etiquette class presented by Leslie Morrison and Saira Estrada from Speak Life & Live, a community service project hosted by the Statesville Woman's Club and a local nonprofit Bella’s Backpacks, as well a tour and presentation about the local court system in Iredell County led by N.C. magistrate Reba Imes. The camp will also include a walking tour and scavenger hunt of downtown Statesville led by local historian Dr. Steve Hill, and a walking tour of Mitchell’s main campus led by the Student Government Association. Invited to return for a second year were several presenters from the 2022 camp selected by the students themselves, including Jennifer Christian from Crosby Scholars, Christiana Lovelace from Truth Girlz and Nicki Mott from Statesville YMCA.

“Our camp is designed to give young women access to local leaders from our community who will inspire them as they share their personal journeys from grade school to college; from entry level jobs to positions of leadership in their professions," said Aletha Hyde, director of Abby Winthrop SMART Girls. "Our goal is for each attendee to complete the week with a greater sense of hope and vision for their future.”

Abby Winthrop SMART Girls was founded by Vicki and Russ Winthrop in 2020 to honor the life and memory of their daughter Abby. Abby died in July 2019 from complications from a congenital heart defect, shortly before her college graduation. Abby’s college major was human development and family studies, and she planned to pursue a career working with youth. The Winthrop family based Abby Winthrop SMART Girls at the Boys & Girls Club of Piedmont. In addition to monthly activities, community service projects and ongoing daily sessions with girls enrolled through the club, the Winthrop family has awarded scholarships to deserving girls who wish to pursue post-secondary education. Vicki Winthrop will be among the presenters at this summer's camp.

Local students and their parents are welcome to enroll in the 2023 camp. Attendees do not have to be members of the Boys & Girls Club to attend, they may attend the camp as guests. There is no cost to attend the camp. Daily snacks and meals will be provided at no cost to attendees. All supplies and materials for the camp will be provided free. Parents should plan on providing transportation to and from the camp. Students may be dropped off and picked up at the Huskins Library on the main campus of Mitchell Community College.

Limited seats are still available for this summer camp. Interested students and parents should contact Aletha Hyde, director of Abby Winthrop SMART Girls to enroll. Hyde may be reached at the Boys & Girls Club from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. by phone at 704-397-2427 or by email at ahyde@piedmontbgc.org. The deadline to enroll is July 14.