Education notes

National Merit Scholarship
Two Mooresville students were among the more than 3,100 winners of National Merit Scholarships financed by U.S. colleges and universities.
Marina Takara, who attended the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics in Durham, received the National Merit University of Chicago Scholarship. Takara’s planned career field is design.
Jackson C. Ward, a recent graduate of Lake Norman High School, received the National Merit Scholarship from Clemson University. Ward’s probable career field is mechanical engineering.
Officials of each sponsor college selected their scholarship winners from among the finalists in the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program who plan to attend their institution. These awards provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study at the institution financing the scholarship. This year, 160 higher education institutions are underwriting Merit Scholarship awards through the National Merit Scholarship Program. Sponsor colleges and universities include 85 private and 75 public institutions located in 42 states and the District of Columbia.
Last fall, approximately 17,000 semifinalists were named on a state-representational basis in numbers proportional to each state’s percentage of the national total of graduating high school seniors. Semifinalists were the highest-scoring program entrants in each state and represented less than one percent of the nation’s seniors. To compete for Merit Scholarship awards, semifinalists first had to advance to the finalist level of the competition by fulfilling additional requirements. Each semifinalist was asked to submit a detailed scholarship application, which included writing an essay and providing information about extracurricular activities, awards, and leadership positions. Semifinalists also had to have an outstanding academic record, and be endorsed and recommended by a high school official. From the semifinalist group, some 16,000 met requirements for finalist standing, and about half of the finalists will be Merit Scholarship winners in 2021. NMSC, a not-for-profit corporation that operates without government assistance, was established in 1955 to conduct the National Merit Scholarship Program. The majority of National Merit Scholarships provided each year are made possible by the support of approximately 400 independent corporate and college sponsors.
Hudson Valley Community College
Alexis Adams of Mooresville was named to the president’s list at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy, New York.
The president’s list names those full-time students and part-time students registered for at least six college credits who have a term average of between 3.5 and 4.0 and who received no grade of “D,” “F,” “I,” “Z,” or “W” on their record for that term. Students must have completed at least 12 college credits successfully.
Georgia College
Emily Long of Mooresville has made the president’s list at Georgia College in Milledgeville, Georgia. Students who make a term average of 4.0 on 12 or more semester hours at Georgia College are included on the president’s list.
Furman University
Several local students were among the graduates from Furman University in Greenville, South Carolina.
The following students received degrees:
Statesville – Dillon Love, Bachelor of Arts, cum laude, communication studies.
Troutman – Madison Neesmith, Bachelor of Arts, magna cum laude, politics and international affairs.
Mooresville—Robert Daniel, Bachelor of Science, health sciences; Brienna Dipietro, Bachelor of Arts, magna cum laude, German studies and communication studies; Van Herring, Bachelor of Arts, Spanish and communication studies; Garrett Iler, Bachelor of Science, computer science; and Rachel Keck, Bachelor of Science, public health.
Oklahoma State University
Ryan George Carns of Mooresville was named to the president’s honor roll at Oklahoma University in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
Full-time undergraduate students who completed 12 or more hours with a grade point average of 4.00 made the president’s honor roll.
Georgia State University
Emma Sullivan of Statesville was named to the dean’s list at Georgia State University in Atlanta, Georgia.
To be eligible for the dean’s list, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 3.5 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State.
Anderson University
The following students were named to the dean’s list at Anderson University in Anderson, South Carolina:
Statesville – Cassidy Barker, Mary Davidson, Kieran Wilson and Malachi Wilson.
Mooresville – Nicholas Burge, Hannah Byrne, Ian Morel, Zoe Newell, William Perrini, Emma Schmid and Adeline Wiggins.
In order to be named to the dean’s list, a student must maintain a 3.5 grade point average or higher for the semester.