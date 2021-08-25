Education notes

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Walter Stiehm of Statesville was named to the chancellor’s list at Troy University at Troy, Alabama. To qualify for the chancellor’s list, full-time students must be registered for at least 12 semester hours and earn a 4.0 GPA.

Emmanuel College

Ryan Arisian of Mooresville was named to the dean’s list at Emmanuel College at Boston. To earn a place on the dean’s list, a student must earn at least a 3.5 GPA for a 16-credit semester.

Palmer College

Rebecca Snyder of Mooresville was named to the dean’s list at Palmer College of Chiropractic’s campus at Port Orange, Florida. To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must earn at least a 3.5 GPA in all studies for the term.

Hofstra University

Matthew Elder of Mooresville was named to the dean’s list at Hofstra University at Hempstead, New York. To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must earn at least a 3.5 GPA.

Bellarmine University

Lindsay Durham of Troutman was named to the dean’s list at Bellarmine University at Louisville, Kentucky. To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must earn at least a 3.5 GPA.

Gettysburg College