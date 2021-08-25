Education notes

 Skip to main content
University of Wisconsin-Madison

Lindsey Fisher of Mooresville graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s College of Letters and Science with a Bachelor of Science degree in neurobiology.

Wheaton College

Courtney Rockness of Mooresville graduated magna cum laude from Wheaton College at Wheaton, Illinois, with a Bachelor of Arts degree in studio art.

Western Governor’s University

Natalie Calahan of Statesville received her Master of Business Administration degree from Western Governor’s University.

St. Cloud State University

Parker Bridges of Mooresville graduated from St. Cloud State University at St. Cloud, Minnesota, with a Master of Science degree in sports management.

Rochester Institute of Technology

Selene Mautte of Mooresville received an Associate of Science degree in applied liberal arts from Rochester Institute of Technology at Rochester, New York.

University of Rhode IslandTaylor Collins of Mooresville graduated from the University of Rhode Island at Kingston, Rhode Island, with a Bachelor of Arts degree in history.

Troy University

Walter Stiehm of Statesville was named to the chancellor’s list at Troy University at Troy, Alabama. To qualify for the chancellor’s list, full-time students must be registered for at least 12 semester hours and earn a 4.0 GPA.

Emmanuel College

Ryan Arisian of Mooresville was named to the dean’s list at Emmanuel College at Boston. To earn a place on the dean’s list, a student must earn at least a 3.5 GPA for a 16-credit semester.

Palmer College

Rebecca Snyder of Mooresville was named to the dean’s list at Palmer College of Chiropractic’s campus at Port Orange, Florida. To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must earn at least a 3.5 GPA in all studies for the term.

Hofstra University

Matthew Elder of Mooresville was named to the dean’s list at Hofstra University at Hempstead, New York. To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must earn at least a 3.5 GPA.

Bellarmine University

Lindsay Durham of Troutman was named to the dean’s list at Bellarmine University at Louisville, Kentucky. To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must earn at least a 3.5 GPA.

Gettysburg College

Katelyn Oglesby of Statesville was named to the dean’s honors list at Gettysburg College at Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. To earn a place on the dean’s honors list, a student must earn at least a 3.6 quality point average.

Douglas Cummings of Mooresville was named to the dean’s commendation list at Gettysburg College. Students who earn a quality point average between 3.3 and 3.599 earn the recognition.

Emory & Henry College

Amy Meister of Mooresville was named to the dean’s list at Emory & Henry College at Emory, Virginia. To be placed on the dean’s list, a student must be enrolled full-time and earn a 3.6 GPA.

