 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Education notes
0 comments
top story
Education notes

Education notes

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
college clip art.jpg

On the dean’s list

Taylor Sedlatschek of Statesville has been named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.5 GPA) for the fall 2020 semester at the University of Rhode Island in Kingston, Rhode Island.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Ryan Arisian of Mooresville has been named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.5 GPA) for the fall 2020 semester at Emmanuel College in Boston, Massachusetts.

Earning a degree

Sai Charan Dasari of Mooresville earned a Master of Science degree in Information Technology in fall 2020 from the University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Kentucky.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WH: 'Assessing impact' of latest Iraq base attack

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert