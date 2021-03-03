Education notes

On the dean’s list
Taylor Sedlatschek of Statesville has been named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.5 GPA) for the fall 2020 semester at the University of Rhode Island in Kingston, Rhode Island.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Ryan Arisian of Mooresville has been named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.5 GPA) for the fall 2020 semester at Emmanuel College in Boston, Massachusetts.
Earning a degree
Sai Charan Dasari of Mooresville earned a Master of Science degree in Information Technology in fall 2020 from the University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Kentucky.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.