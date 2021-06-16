Education notes

Lincoln Memorial University

Ashley Schrader of Mooresville earned a Bachelor of Science degree in general studies from Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate, Tennessee.

University of Alabama

Grace Cochrane, Dante Pellegrino, Dylan Rings and Jesse Singh, all of Mooresville, and Jacob Schlesinger of Statesville were all named to the dean’s list at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa.

To qualify for the dean’s list a student must have an academic record of 3.5 or above.

Halle Burns, Elizabeth Kurtz and Miles Miller, all of Mooresville, and Ryan Spicer of Statesville and Taylor Reeder of Troutman were named to the president’s list.

To qualify for the president’s list, a student must have an academic record of 4.0.

Centre College

John Roach of Statesville earned a Bachelor of Science degree in mathematics and graduated summa cum laude from Centre College in Danville, Kentucky.