Education notes

Charles E. Douthit of Mooresville was named to the dean’s list at Baylor University in Waco, Texas. To qualify for the dean’s list a student has to earn a minimum GPA of 3.70 with no grade lower than a C.

University of Wisconsin

Hanna Gray of Mooresville was named to the dean’s list at the University of Wisconsin in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. To qualify for the dean’s list a student must had a GPA of 3.75 and have no grade below a C.

Bradley University

Luke Esswein of Mooresville was named to the dean’s list at Bradley University in Peoria, Illinois. To qualify for the dean’s list a student must achieve a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Bucknell University

Ryan Jurist of Mooresville was named to the dean’s list at Bucknell University in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania. To qualify a student must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher.

Saint Francis University

Kellie Moore of Troutman graduated with a Bachelor of Arts from Saint Francis University in Loretto, Pennsylvania.

Marquette University