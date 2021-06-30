Education notes

Wake Forest University
Nineteen students from Iredell County were named to the dean’s list for the 2021 spring semester at Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem. To qualify, students must have achieve a 3.4 GPA and no grade below a C. Statesville students are Andrew Hrabar and Taylor Kastor; Mooresville students are Charlotte Allen, Sarah Binkley, Tyler Carson, Elizabeth Crispino, Ashlynne Horstmann, Eman Maadir, Preston Mason, Charles Mauney, Connor McNeely, Niels Norman, Garrett Rich, Joseph Rinaldi, Abigail Smith, Julienne Vinculado and Quynh Nhu Vu; Troutman students are Rachel Faulkenberry and Ryan Oglietti.
Western Piedmont Community College
Anna Moore of Statesville was named to the president’s list at Western Piedmont Community College in Morganton. To qualify for the president’s list a student must be enrolled in at least 12 semester hours and attain a 4.0 GPA.
Courtney Miller of Taylorsville was named to the dean’s list which is students who have attained a 3.5 GPA.
University of Tampa
Ashleigh Thompson and Emily George, both of Mooresville, were named to the dean’s list at the University of Tampa in Tampa, Florida. To qualify for the dean’s list a student must maintain a GPA of 3.75 or higher.
Baylor University
Charles E. Douthit of Mooresville was named to the dean’s list at Baylor University in Waco, Texas. To qualify for the dean’s list a student has to earn a minimum GPA of 3.70 with no grade lower than a C.
University of Wisconsin
Hanna Gray of Mooresville was named to the dean’s list at the University of Wisconsin in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. To qualify for the dean’s list a student must had a GPA of 3.75 and have no grade below a C.
Bradley University
Luke Esswein of Mooresville was named to the dean’s list at Bradley University in Peoria, Illinois. To qualify for the dean’s list a student must achieve a minimum 3.5 GPA.
Bucknell University
Ryan Jurist of Mooresville was named to the dean’s list at Bucknell University in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania. To qualify a student must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher.
Saint Francis University
Kellie Moore of Troutman graduated with a Bachelor of Arts from Saint Francis University in Loretto, Pennsylvania.
Marquette University
Sam Johnson of Mooresville graduated from Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, with a bachelor's degree in computer science.