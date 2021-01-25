Education notes

Academic honors
Carson-Newman University
Three area students earned dean’s list honors at Carson-Newman University in Jefferson City, Tennessee.
To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must earn a 3.5 or higher GPA (on a 4.0 scale).
The following students from the area earned recognition:
Zachary Pope of Statesville, Jessica Schneider of Mooresville and Riley Wilson of Taylorsville.
Coastal Carolina University
Emilie Carns, a marine science major from Mooresville, was named to the dean’s list at Coastal Carolina University in Conway, South Carolina.
To qualify for the dean’s list a student must have a grade point average of 3.5 to 3.99.
College of Charleston
Zoe Sauder and Riley Graham, both of Mooresville, were named to the president’s list at the College of Charleston in Charleston, South Carolina.
To qualify for the president’s list, a student must complete at least 14 semester hours and earn a GPA of 3.8 or higher with no grade lower than a C.
Southern New Hampshire University
Robert Sedlatschek of Statesville was named to the president's list at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, New Hampshire.
Eligibility for the president's list requires that a student accumulate an academic GPA of 3.7-4.0 and earn 12 credits for the semester.
Bucknell University
Ryan Jurist and Hadley Zucker, both of Mooresville, earned dean’s list recognition at Bucknell University in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania. To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher.
Bob Jones University
Matthew Lamberth of Statesville was named to the president's list at Bob Jones University in Greenville, South Carolina.
The president's list recognizes students who earn a 3.75 or higher GPA.
University of Mississippi
Two students from Mooresville were named to the chancellor’s honor roll at the University of Mississippi in Oxford, Mississippi.
Madeline Grace Whitt and Jacob Andrew Commer earned the recognition. To be eligible for the honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours and earn a GPA of 3.75 to 4.
Sarah Elizabeth Alexander of Statesville was named to the dean’s honor roll, which is for students with a GPA of 3.5 to 3.74.
Piedmont College
Drew Graham of Mooresville was named to the dean’s list at Piedmont College in Demorest, Georgia. To qualify for the dean’s list a student must achieve a GPA of 3.5 to 3.99. Graham was also named a dean’s list scholar which is for students who finish the semester with a 4 GPA.
Spartanburg Methodist College
Kennedy Nichol Blake of Mooresville was named to the dean’s list at Spartanburg Methodist College in Spartanburg, South Carolina. To qualify for the dean’s list a student must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher.
Belmont University
Four students from Mooresville earned dean’s list recognition at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee.
Grace Swing, Michelle Hackenson, Elizabeth Gresser and Laura Huie were named to the dean’s list, which is comprised of students who have a quality point average of 3.5 or higher.
Graduates
Two Statesville students earned degrees from the University of Alabama.
Erika Foxcroft and Zoe Murden received a bachelor of science degree in human environmental sciences in the fall commencement on Dec. 12.