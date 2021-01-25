Education notes

Robert Sedlatschek of Statesville was named to the president's list at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Eligibility for the president's list requires that a student accumulate an academic GPA of 3.7-4.0 and earn 12 credits for the semester.

Bucknell University

Ryan Jurist and Hadley Zucker, both of Mooresville, earned dean’s list recognition at Bucknell University in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania. To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher.

Bob Jones University

Matthew Lamberth of Statesville was named to the president's list at Bob Jones University in Greenville, South Carolina.

The president's list recognizes students who earn a 3.75 or higher GPA.

University of Mississippi

Two students from Mooresville were named to the chancellor’s honor roll at the University of Mississippi in Oxford, Mississippi.

Madeline Grace Whitt and Jacob Andrew Commer earned the recognition. To be eligible for the honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours and earn a GPA of 3.75 to 4.