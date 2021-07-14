 Skip to main content
Education notes
Wheaton College

Kinnon Rockness of Mooresville was named to the dean’s list at Wheaton College in Wheaton, Illinois.

To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must carry 12 or more credit hours and receive a 3.5 grade point average or higher on the 4.0 scale.

Shenandoah University

Tricia Lorenzi of Mooresville was among the recent graduates at Shenandoah University in Winchester, Virginia.

University of Massachusetts Lowell

Shelby McKee of Mooresville was named to the dean's list at the University of Massachusetts Lowell.

