Education notes

Wheaton College
Kinnon Rockness of Mooresville was named to the dean’s list at Wheaton College in Wheaton, Illinois.
To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must carry 12 or more credit hours and receive a 3.5 grade point average or higher on the 4.0 scale.
Shenandoah University
Tricia Lorenzi of Mooresville was among the recent graduates at Shenandoah University in Winchester, Virginia.
University of Massachusetts Lowell
Shelby McKee of Mooresville was named to the dean's list at the University of Massachusetts Lowell.
