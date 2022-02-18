Education notes

Sarah Bengston, Miles Miller and Jesse Sing of Mooresville, Ryan Spicer of Statesville, University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, Alabama. To qualify for the president’s list, a student must achieve a 4.0 GPA.

Olivia Magazu of Mooresville, Georgia Southern University, Statesboro, Georgia. To be eligible for the president’s list a student must have at least a 4.0 GPA and carry a minimum of 12 hours.

Amir Abou Mayaleh of Mooresville, Georgia State University, Atlanta, Georgia. To qualify for the president’s list, a student must have a minimum GPA of 2.0.

Riley Graham and Emily Faria of Mooresville, College of Charleston, Charleston, South Carolina. To qualify for the president’s list, a student must be enrolled in at least 14 hours and have a GPA of 3.8 or higher with no grade lower than a C and no incompletes.

Dean’s list

Stephanie Sheline and Kiernan Rinaldi of Mooresville, Radford University, Radford, Virginia. To qualify for the dean’s list a student must have 12 hours of course work, earn GPA of at least 3.4, obtain no grade lower than a C and no incomplete grades.