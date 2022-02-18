Education notes

Graduates
Kara Peschock of Statesville, North Greenville University, Greenville, South Carolina, Master of Medical Science.
Kaleel Mohammed Hussain of Mooresville, Georgia Tech, Atlanta, Georgia, Master of Science in analytics.
Scott Crews of Mooresville, Georgia Tech, Atlanta, Georgia, Master of Science in cybersecurity.
Kiernan Kathleen Rinaldi of Mooresville, Radford University, Radford, Virginia, Bachelor of Science in nursing.
Special honor
Trevor Mayes of Mooresville, at The Citadel, Charleston, South Carolina, earned the Dutch Military Proficiency Badge for physical readiness. Requirements for the badge are: 1,000 yard speed run in full combat gear within 4:20 minutes; 5,000-yard run (three mile) endurance run within 23:15 minutes; Cat crawl on a rope or cable in combat gear (no helmet), 23 yards minimum; obstacle course, combat gear (no helmet) within 4:30 minutes; hand grenade throwing (30 yards), combat gear (no helmet), four grenades, minimum throw 30 yards, within 90 seconds; rope climbing in combat gear (no helmet) and swimming (optional) in swimming gear, minimum 200 yards within 4:50 minutes.
President’s list
Sarah Bengston, Miles Miller and Jesse Sing of Mooresville, Ryan Spicer of Statesville, University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, Alabama. To qualify for the president’s list, a student must achieve a 4.0 GPA.
Olivia Magazu of Mooresville, Georgia Southern University, Statesboro, Georgia. To be eligible for the president’s list a student must have at least a 4.0 GPA and carry a minimum of 12 hours.
Amir Abou Mayaleh of Mooresville, Georgia State University, Atlanta, Georgia. To qualify for the president’s list, a student must have a minimum GPA of 2.0.
Riley Graham and Emily Faria of Mooresville, College of Charleston, Charleston, South Carolina. To qualify for the president’s list, a student must be enrolled in at least 14 hours and have a GPA of 3.8 or higher with no grade lower than a C and no incompletes.
Dean’s list
Stephanie Sheline and Kiernan Rinaldi of Mooresville, Radford University, Radford, Virginia. To qualify for the dean’s list a student must have 12 hours of course work, earn GPA of at least 3.4, obtain no grade lower than a C and no incomplete grades.
Kelle Knopp of Mooresville, Millikin University, Decatur, Illinois. To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must carry 12 hours and earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher.
Catherine Bodick of Mooresville, University of South Carolina, Aiken, South Carolina. To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must be full-time and achieve at least a 3.5 GPA.
Brigid Toomey of Mooresville, University of Nebraska College of Arts and Sciences, Lincoln, Nebraska. To be eligible for the dean’s list a student must achieve a GPA of 3.7.
Gabriel Mack of Mooresville, Champlain College, Burlington, Vermont. To earn dean’s list honors, a student must have a GPA of 3.5 or higher.
Emily George, Nicholas Pavone, Amelia Andretti, Brianna Zorn and Rachael Nicholson of Mooresville, University of Tampa, Tampa, Florida. To be named to the dean’s list a student must maintain a GPA of 3.75 or higher.
Roman Magazu of Mooresville, Georgia Southern University, Statesboro, Georgia. To be eligible for the dean’s list a student must have a least a 3.5 GPA and carry a minimum of 12 hours.
Maegan Bellassai of Mooresville, Ithaca College, Ithaca, New York. To earn dean’s list honors, a student must achieve a minimum GPA of 3.7, with a minimum of 12 graded hours and no final grades below a C or incomplete.
Kinnon Rockness of Mooresville, Wheaton College, Wheaton, Illinois. To qualify for the dean’s list a student must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher and carry a minimum of 12 hours.
Austin Robinson of Mooresville, Miami University, Oxford, Ohio, To be named to the dean’s list a student must Students on this list must have achieved a 3.6 or higher GPA and earned a minimum of 12 credit hours.
Callie Brooke Henline of Statesville, Wofford College, Spartanburg, South Carolina. To be named to the dean’s list a student must be enrolled for 12 hours and attain a GPA of 3.6 or higher.
Bryce Masters of Mooresville, Bridgewater College, Bridgewater, Virginia. To be eligible for the dean’s list a student must attain a 3.4 GPA or better.
Jackson Vannesss, University of Delaware, Newark, Delaware. To be named to the dean’s list a student must be enrolled full-time and earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher.
Loghan Asheline of Mooresville, Florida Tech, Melbourne, Florida. To be named to the dean’s list a student must carry at minimum of 12 hours and attain a GPA of 3.4.
Andrew Hrabar, Taylor Kastor and Ikira Terrell of Statesville, and Charlotte Allen, Sarah Binkley, Elizabeth Crispino, Ashlynne Horstmann, Sukaina Maadir, Annabelle Maltsbarger, Preston Mason, Charles Mauney, Connor McNeely, Niels Norman, Garrett Rich and Julienne Vinculado, all of Mooresville, Wake Forest University, Winston-Salem. Students who achieve a 3.4 and no grade below a C were named to the list.
Halle Burns, Kyrsten Eller, Christopher Ryan, Autumn Schauseil, Logan Scherr and Abigail Tuchscherer, all of Mooresville and Taylor Reeder of Troutman, The University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, Alabama. To qualify for the dean’s list, students must attain a GPA of 3.5.
Samantha Beaver of Mooresville, College of Charleston, Charleston, South Carolina. To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must be enrolled in at least 14 hours and have a GPA of 3.6 or higher and no grade lower than a C and no incompletes.
Chancellor’s honor roll
Amber Gunhus and Brooke Stewart of Mooresville, University of Mississippi, Oxford, Mississippi. The chancellor’s honor roll is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.75 to 4.
Honor roll
Ryan George Carns of Mooresville, Oklahoma State University, Stillwater, Oklahoma was named to the dean’s honor roll. To be named to the dean’s honor roll, a student must attain a GPA of 3.5 or higher with no grade below a C.