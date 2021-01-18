Education notes

Adam Schnebelt of Statesville was one of 30 students from around the world who received the doctor of chiropractic degree from Sherman College of Chiropractic in Spartanburg, S.C., at the 138th commencement program on Dec. 12. The ceremony had limited seating to ensure the safety of the graduates and their guests. The college also live-streamed the ceremonies on Facebook and YouTube to allow others to be able to watch.

Danielle Slaggert of Mooresville has graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in sociology and an additional major in psychology from the College of Charleston in Charleston, S.C. Slaggert, who graduated in December 2020, was among the more than 350 students to be awarded degrees.

Provost's list honors

Nikia Gilley of Statesville has been named to the provost's list (minimum 3.65 GPA) for fall semester/term 2 for 2020/2021 at Troy University in Troy, Ala.

On the dean’s list

Ashley Schrader of Mooresville has been named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.5 GPA) for the fall 2020 semester at Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate, Tenn.

Amy Meister and Desirhea Morton, both of Mooresville, have been named to the fall 2020 dean’s list (minimum 3.6 GPA) at Emory & Henry College in Emory, Va.