Education notes

The Citadel

Trevor Mayes, of Mooresville, was named to the dean’s list at The Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina.

The dean’s list is a recognition given to cadets and students who are registered for 12 or more semester hours and whose grade-point average is 3.20 or higher, with no grade of I (Incomplete) and no grade below C for work in a semester.

Emerson College

Sofia Cardona, of Mooresville, was named to the dean’s list at Emerson College in Boston, Massachusetts. The requirement to make dean’s list is a grade-point average of 3.7 or higher for that semester.

Troy University

Walter Stiehm, of Statesville, was named to the chancellor’s list at Troy University in Troy, Alabama.

The chancellor’s list honors full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who earn a grade-point average of 4.0.

Wofford College

Callie Brooke Henline, of Statesville, and Kinsley Grace Marsh, of Mooresville, were named to the dean’s list at Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina.