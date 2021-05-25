Education notes

Graduates
Western Governors University
Jill Wingler and Kelley Smith received degrees from Western Governors University, based out of Salt Lake City, Utah.
Wingler earned a Master’s degree in business administration and Smith received a Master’s degree in science, nursing-leadership and management.
University of Mississippi
Five Mooresville residents were recent graduates from the University of Mississippi in Oxford.
Olivia Grace Fox, a Chinese major in the College of Liberal Arts, received a bachelor of arts degree.
Michael Francesco Stiles, a general business major in the School of Business Administration, received a bachelor of business administration degree.
Jacob Andrew Commer, a mechanical engineering major in the School of Engineering, received a bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering.
Joseph Daniel Stiles, a marketing/communication major in the School of Journalism and New Media, received a bachelor of science degree.
Rachel Larsen, a marketing major in the School of Business Administration, received a bachelor’s degree in business administration.
Concordia University
Sarah Gray, of Mooresville, received a Master’s degree in business administration from Concordia University in Seward, Nebraska.
Eastern Mennonite University
Michaela Liskey, of Mooresville, received a Master’s degree in clinical mental health counseling from Eastern Mennonite University in Harrisonburg, Virginia.
Dixie State University
Kaylee Tapia received a bachelor’s degree in integrated studies at Dixie State University in St. George, Utah.
Weber State University
Misty Bennett, of Statesville, received a bachelor of science degree in advanced radiologic studies from the Dumke College of Health Professions at Weber State University in Ogden, Utah.
University of Maryland Global Campus
Christopher John Llewellyn, of Mooresville, earned a bachelor of science degree in business administration from the University of Maryland Global Campus in Adelphi, Maryland.
Academic honors
Carson-Newman University
Lizabeth Estrada, of Statesville, received a bachelor arts degree in biology, and Jessica Schneider received a bachelor of science degree in nursing from Carson-Newman University in Jefferson City, Tennessee.
The Citadel
Trevor Mayes, of Mooresville, was named to the dean’s list at The Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina.
The dean’s list is a recognition given to cadets and students who are registered for 12 or more semester hours and whose grade-point average is 3.20 or higher, with no grade of I (Incomplete) and no grade below C for work in a semester.
Emerson College
Sofia Cardona, of Mooresville, was named to the dean’s list at Emerson College in Boston, Massachusetts. The requirement to make dean’s list is a grade-point average of 3.7 or higher for that semester.
Troy University
Walter Stiehm, of Statesville, was named to the chancellor’s list at Troy University in Troy, Alabama.
The chancellor’s list honors full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who earn a grade-point average of 4.0.
Wofford College
Callie Brooke Henline, of Statesville, and Kinsley Grace Marsh, of Mooresville, were named to the dean’s list at Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina.
To be named to the dean’s list, a student must be enrolled for at least 12 semester hours of graded courses and attain a semester grade-point average of 3.6 or higher.
North Greenville University
Jacqueline Veach, of Statesville, was named to the dean’s list at North Greenville University in Tigerville, South Carolina.
The dean’s list is an academic honor awarded to students who achieved a semester grade-point of 3.50 or higher on a 4.0 scale.
Palmer College of Chiropractic
Rebecca Snyder, of Mooresville, was named to the dean’s list at Palmer College of Chiropractic in Port Orange, Florida.
Bob Jones University
Matthew Lamberth, of Statesville, was named to the president’s list at Bob Jones University in Greenville, South Carolina.
To qualify for the president’s list, students must earn a 3.75 or higher grade-point average for the semester.
Bradley Stone of Mooresville was named to the dean’s list at Bob Jones.
The dean’s list recognizes students who earn a 3.00-3.74 grade-point average during the semester.
Belmont University
Lanie Beams, Laura Huie and Grace Swing, all of Mooresville, were named to the dean’s list at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee.
Spartanburg Methodist College
Kennedy Nichol Blake, of Mooresville, was named to the president’s list at Spartanburg Methodist College in Spartanburg, South Carolina.
President’s list students have achieved a grade-point average of 3.8 or higher.
Caldwell Community College & Technical Institute
For inclusion in the president’s list, a student must be full-time and have a grade-point average of 4.0.
Local students on the president’s list are as follows:
Meredythe Galliher and Jordyn Gilbert, both of Statesville.
Kallie Allen of Hiddenite and Lori Lawing, Courtny Brown Moody, Leonora Natal, Danita Samaroo, Madison Shook, Sarah Van Voorhis and Joshua Williams, all of Taylorsville.
For the dean’s list, a student must be full‐time and have earned a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher.
Those students are:
Juliana Aponte and Derek Finizio, both of Mooresville, and Candace Rhodes of Troutman.
Rylee Elder of Hiddenite and Allison Grant, Teagan Pennell, Chelsey Phillips and Joseph Phillips, all of Taylorsville.
Part-time students who earn a 3.5 grade-point average or higher qualify for the honors list.
Those students are:
Kara Hill and Colby Pope, both of Statesville, and Brodie Smith of Mooresville.
Miya Abdelatty, Caroline Maltba and Aleesha Melton of Taylorsville and Karis Sherrill of Hiddenite.
University of Mississippi
Sarah Elizabeth Alexander of Statesville and Olivia Grace Fox of Mooresville were named to the chancellor’s honor roll at the University of Mississippi in Oxford, Mississippi.
The chancellor’s honor roll is reserved for students who earn a semester grade-point average of 3.75-4.00.
Kara Susanne Wagoner of Olin and Joseph Daniel Stiles and Madeline Grace Whitt, both of Mooresville, were named to the dean’s honor roll.
In order to be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester.
Southern New Hampshire University
Nora Thompson of Troutman, Robin Lester, Robert Sedlatschek and Katelyn Johns of Statesville, Hunter Tharpe of Harmony and Jodi Barone, Christopher Sanchez, Keying Huang and Nicholas Poblocki of Mooresville, were named to the president’s list at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, New Hampshire.
Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the president’s list.
Turkessia Evans of Statesville was named to the dean’s list at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, New Hampshire.
Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 are named to the dean’s list.
The Citadel
Gold stars were awarded to Trevor Mayes, of Mooresville, at The Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina. Gold stars are awarded to cadets and students at The Citadel who achieved a 3.7 grade-point average or higher. Cadets and students who achieve gold star recognition are also placed on The Citadel’s dean’s list.
Achievements and awards
Mitchell Community College
Mitchell Community College recognized friends of the college and students for a range of achievements.
Awards included:
Nicole Kennedy and Noah Leviner — Student Government Association Excellence in Leadership Award
Jose Mendez — Outstanding Phi Theta Kappa officer
Lindy Sparks — Outstanding Phi Theta Kappa Chapter member
Amanda Patterson, Nu Tau Chapter advisor — Phi Theta Kappa 10 years of service
Melisa Ferguson — Above and Beyond Award in Information Systems
Miracle Cline — Agribusiness Student of Excellence Award
Lydia N. Brotherton, Anthony D. Dalton and Echo L. Zelaya — Business Leadership Student of the Year Award
Maegan Michaux and Sophia Zifilippo — Composition Award
Dilenny M. Rodriquez — Culinary Arts-Culinary Top Chef of the Year
Ashley Vences-Calderon — Culinary Arts-Rookie Sous Chef of the Year
Theresa Jayson — Excellence in Criminal Justice Technology Award
Ingrid Arevalo — Human Services Department Academic Award
Tomas Martinez — Information Technology Networking Outstanding Student Award
Stacy Smith — Information Technology Software Development Outstanding Student Award
Hannah Wilhelm — Music-Academic Excellence in Music Award
Carrie Hebner — Music-Advancement in Music Award
Lance Moose — Music-Eason Music Award
Donovan Cross — Music-Excellence in Music Award
Kristen Johnson, Tracy Massey and Jessica Mason — Nursing-2021 Academic Achievement
Oliver Eisnaugle — Physics-Outstanding Academic Performance Award
Olivia Frisella — Physics-Outstanding Academic Performance and Leadership Award.
Matthew Fisher and Harrison Kendall — Outstanding Curriculum Mathematics Student Award
Equity and Inclusion Awards
2020
Victor Jesus Pavon — student
Xavier Zsarmani — community
Roy Davidson — MCC employee
2021
McKenzie Cox — student
Synetta Long Raye — community
Benjamin Pressley — MCC employee
Olivia Frisella and Anastasiia Shumekio — All-USA Community College Academic Team Nominee
Mitchell Community College’s Nu Tau Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) Honor Society was recently honored as a 2021 PTK Recognizing Excellence in Acceptance and Completion with Honors (REACH) Rewards chapter
Western Governors University North Carolina
Britney Lussier of Troutman was one of the winners of the Three for Three Scholarship in recognition of the university’s third anniversary. Recipients were selected from applicants from across the state and the value of the scholarship is $3,000.
Central Penn College
Jessica Edmondson, of Mooresville, was awarded the Donald B. and Dorothy L. Stabler Foundation Endowed Scholarship. Edmondson is majoring in corporate communications at Central Penn in Summerdale, Pennsylvania.
Phi Kappa Phi
Julia Worcester, Kelly Wisdom, Kylie Houston, Verus Sequeira, Carolina Ovando and Alexandria Mills, of Mooresville; Katharine Flores, of Statesville; and Karina Garcia, of Troutman, were inducted into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi. Mills and Ovando were initiated at Pennsylvania State University and Flores at Western Carolina University. Garcia was initiated at Queens University in Charlotte.
Worcester, Wisdom, Houston and Sequeira were all initiated at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.
They are among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10% of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.
Greensboro College
Jordan DeShawn McCray, a business administration and economics major from Statesville, was one of the junior marshals at Greensboro College in Greensboro.
Student marshals are the students with the highest-ranking grade-point averages in the junior class. They help conduct ceremonies at the college, including the baccalaureate/cap and gown ceremony and commencement.