Education notes

The following local students earned dean’s list honors at their colleges or universities:

Emmeline Adkins, of Statesville, and Aspen Currie and Peyton Irwin, of Mooresville: Ohio University, Athens, Ohio. Adkins is a student in the Scripps College of Communication, and Irwin and Currie are students in the College of Fine Arts. To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must earn at least a 3.5 GPA while taking at least 15 hours, 12 of which are taken for letter grades.

Jacob Durham, of Statesville: Cedarville University, Cedarville, Ohio. This recognition is for students who earn a 3.75 GPA or higher while taking a minimum of 12 hours.

Charles Douthit, of Mooresville: Baylor University School of Music, Waco, Texas. To be named to the dean’s list, a student must earn a GPA of 3.7 while taking at least 12 graded hours and have no grade below a C.

Amari Johnson, of Mooresville: Adelphi University, Garden City, New York. The dean’s list is comprised of full-time students taking at least 12 hours and earning a GPA of 3.5 or higher.