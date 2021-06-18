Education notes

College of Charleston
Several local students earned academic honors at the College of Charleston in Charleston, South Carolina.
President’s list
Riley Graham and Emily Faria, both of Mooresville.
Dean’s list
Evan Chenard, Teagan Shaughnessy and Anders Kikut, all of Mooresville.
To qualify for the dean’s list a student must be enrolled in and completed at least 14 semester hours and earned a GPA of 3.600 or higher. A student may not have an "I" (Incomplete) or a grade lower than "C" to qualify.
To qualify for the president’s list a student must be enrolled in and completed at least 14 semester hours and earned a GPA of 3.800 or higher and not have an "I" (Incomplete) or a grade lower than "C" to qualify.
Catawba College
Area students earned academic honors at Catawba College in Salisbury.
Presidential honor roll
Nicholas George Alberse, Ashley Ann Bartolac, Brooke Alexandra Freeman, Jenna Marie Harris, Julia Lambe, Anna Kayta Willis and Eric Michael Wisniowski, all of Mooresville.
Katelyn Marie Alford of Troutman
Ryley Brianne Corriher of Mount Ulla
Sydney Marie Nelson of Harmony
Catherine Elyse Parker, Helen Jane Summerell and Bailey Rae Ward, all of Statesville.
Dean’s list
Carlee Yvette Brawley, Madeline Nicole Cabe, Jackson Lowell Chapin, Andrew Lester Hummel, Andrew David Martin, Luke James Maxson, Alopi Modi, Arlington Graylyn Evans Owensby, Lilliana Grace Jean Rebilas and Julia Rose Vero, all of Mooresville.
Zachary W. Alford of Troutman
James Bryan Gilbert, Ryan Aniello Marro, Payton Nicole Medich, Catherine Elyse Parker and Leah Danielle Terraglio, all of Statesville.
The students on the presidential honor roll also made the dean’s list.
To qualify for the presidential honor roll, a student must achieve a 3.7 GPA in 30 or more semester hours. To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must achieve a 3.5 GPA in 15 or more semester hours.
Georgia Tech
Brianna Abreu and Anne Clapper, both of Mooresville, earned the distinction of faculty honors at Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta, Georgia. The designation is awarded to students who earned a 4.0 academic average.
Tushna Eduljee of Mooresville was named to the dean’s list at Georgia Tech. To qualify for the dean’s list a student must earn a 3.0 or higher academic average.
Fairfield University
Alexander Maier of Mooresville was named to the dean's list at Fairfield University in Fairfield, Connecticut.
In order to be placed on the dean's list, students must have completed a minimum of 12 credit hours in a semester, have no outstanding or incomplete grades for that semester, and have attained a semester grade point average of 3.50 or better.