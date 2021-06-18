Education notes

College of Charleston

Several local students earned academic honors at the College of Charleston in Charleston, South Carolina.

President’s list

Riley Graham and Emily Faria, both of Mooresville.

Dean’s list

Evan Chenard, Teagan Shaughnessy and Anders Kikut, all of Mooresville.

To qualify for the dean’s list a student must be enrolled in and completed at least 14 semester hours and earned a GPA of 3.600 or higher. A student may not have an "I" (Incomplete) or a grade lower than "C" to qualify.

To qualify for the president’s list a student must be enrolled in and completed at least 14 semester hours and earned a GPA of 3.800 or higher and not have an "I" (Incomplete) or a grade lower than "C" to qualify.

Catawba College

Area students earned academic honors at Catawba College in Salisbury.

Presidential honor roll

Nicholas George Alberse, Ashley Ann Bartolac, Brooke Alexandra Freeman, Jenna Marie Harris, Julia Lambe, Anna Kayta Willis and Eric Michael Wisniowski, all of Mooresville.