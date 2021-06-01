Education notes

Gardner-Webb University

Several local students were named to the dean’s list or honor roll at Gardner-Webb University, and a number of students recently earned degrees.

The dean’s list honors outstanding full-time undergraduate students who maintain a GPA of 3.7 or above. This recognition is the highest academic honor for the semester.

The honor roll recognizes outstanding full-time undergraduate students who achieve a grade point average of 3.2 to 3.7 through noteworthy academic success during the semester.

Students who received special awards could choose one book for purchase by Gardner-Webb’s Dover Memorial Library. The book is inscribed with the student’s name, the date and the award received.

Graduates

Katherine D. Pless, of Mooresville, Bachelor of Science in management; Lisa M. Rector, Master of Science, primary care family nurse practitioner; Janna Cable of Statesville, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Kimberly J. Perry, of Statesville, doctorate in education; Michaela Vandorn, of Statesville, Bachelor of Science in nursing; and Janeal R. Bowers, of Troutman, Master of Science in nursing.

Dean’s list