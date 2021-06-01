Education notes

Gardner-Webb University
Several local students were named to the dean’s list or honor roll at Gardner-Webb University, and a number of students recently earned degrees.
The dean’s list honors outstanding full-time undergraduate students who maintain a GPA of 3.7 or above. This recognition is the highest academic honor for the semester.
The honor roll recognizes outstanding full-time undergraduate students who achieve a grade point average of 3.2 to 3.7 through noteworthy academic success during the semester.
Students who received special awards could choose one book for purchase by Gardner-Webb’s Dover Memorial Library. The book is inscribed with the student’s name, the date and the award received.
Graduates
Katherine D. Pless, of Mooresville, Bachelor of Science in management; Lisa M. Rector, Master of Science, primary care family nurse practitioner; Janna Cable of Statesville, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Kimberly J. Perry, of Statesville, doctorate in education; Michaela Vandorn, of Statesville, Bachelor of Science in nursing; and Janeal R. Bowers, of Troutman, Master of Science in nursing.
Dean’s list
Brianna Rae Adkins, Darby Gail Bevis, Mackaden Inscore, Lydia Elizabeth Mount and Rhonda Pharr Simpson, all of Statesville; Eliana Charis Brinson, Emma Grace Bryne, Amy Beth Kilpatrick, Chloe Marie Loth, Amy K. Moore, Manisha Patel, Emily Rhew, Grace Kelly Schiefen and Jon Michael Volovski, all of Mooresville; and Lisa Annette Scott, of Troutman.
Honor roll
William Brandon-Aumont Alspaugh, Alexis Lasha Blackwelder, Savannah Watt Boltz, Raven Wallace McDonald and Amy Harris Sherrill, all of Statesville; Danielle Blade, Abbey Nicole Goodrum, Katherine Diana Pless and Jenna L. Sullivan, all of Mooresville.
Mars Hill University
Local students recently earned degrees from Mars Hill University.
The graduates are:
Gabrielle D. Gianikos of Mooresville, Bachelor of Arts in art, summa cum laude; A’mera Tashyana Bellamy, of Statesville, Bachelor of Science in criminal justice and Bachelor of Arts in sociology, magna cum laude; Paola G. Costa, of Statesville, Bachelor of Science in business administration.
Troy University
Nikia Gilley, of Statesville, has been named to the provost’s list at Troy University in Alabama.
The provost’s list honors full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who have a GPA of at least 3.65.
Jacksonville State University
Sutton Atha, of Mooresville, graduated from Jacksonville State University in Alabama with a degree in emergency management.
University of Alabama
Five local students received degrees from the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa.
Grace Cochrane, of Mooresville, Bachelor of Science in commerce and business administration; Kate Huffman, of Statesville, Bachelor of Science; Elizabeth Kurtz, of Mooresville, Bachelor of Science; Jonathan Messer, of Mooresville, Bachelor of Science in commerce and business administration; and Dylan Rings, of Mooresville, Bachelor of Science in commerce and business administration.
Maryville College
Meagan Logue, of Mooresville, earned a Bachelor of Arts in health and wellness promotion at Maryville College in Tennessee.
College of the Holy Cross
Ian Williamson, of Statesville, received a Bachelor of Arts degree from the College of the Holy Cross in Worchester, Massachusetts.