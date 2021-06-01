 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Education notes
0 comments
top story

Education notes

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
college clip art.jpg

Gardner-Webb University

Several local students were named to the dean’s list or honor roll at Gardner-Webb University, and a number of students recently earned degrees.

The dean’s list honors outstanding full-time undergraduate students who maintain a GPA of 3.7 or above. This recognition is the highest academic honor for the semester.

The honor roll recognizes outstanding full-time undergraduate students who achieve a grade point average of 3.2 to 3.7 through noteworthy academic success during the semester.

Students who received special awards could choose one book for purchase by Gardner-Webb’s Dover Memorial Library. The book is inscribed with the student’s name, the date and the award received.

Graduates

Katherine D. Pless, of Mooresville, Bachelor of Science in management; Lisa M. Rector, Master of Science, primary care family nurse practitioner; Janna Cable of Statesville, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Kimberly J. Perry, of Statesville, doctorate in education; Michaela Vandorn, of Statesville, Bachelor of Science in nursing; and Janeal R. Bowers, of Troutman, Master of Science in nursing.

Dean’s list

Brianna Rae Adkins, Darby Gail Bevis, Mackaden Inscore, Lydia Elizabeth Mount and Rhonda Pharr Simpson, all of Statesville; Eliana Charis Brinson, Emma Grace Bryne, Amy Beth Kilpatrick, Chloe Marie Loth, Amy K. Moore, Manisha Patel, Emily Rhew, Grace Kelly Schiefen and Jon Michael Volovski, all of Mooresville; and Lisa Annette Scott, of Troutman.

Honor roll

William Brandon-Aumont Alspaugh, Alexis Lasha Blackwelder, Savannah Watt Boltz, Raven Wallace McDonald and Amy Harris Sherrill, all of Statesville; Danielle Blade, Abbey Nicole Goodrum, Katherine Diana Pless and Jenna L. Sullivan, all of Mooresville.

Mars Hill University

Local students recently earned degrees from Mars Hill University.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The graduates are:

Gabrielle D. Gianikos of Mooresville, Bachelor of Arts in art, summa cum laude; A’mera Tashyana Bellamy, of Statesville, Bachelor of Science in criminal justice and Bachelor of Arts in sociology, magna cum laude; Paola G. Costa, of Statesville, Bachelor of Science in business administration.

Troy University

Nikia Gilley, of Statesville, has been named to the provost’s list at Troy University in Alabama.

The provost’s list honors full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who have a GPA of at least 3.65.

Jacksonville State University

Sutton Atha, of Mooresville, graduated from Jacksonville State University in Alabama with a degree in emergency management.

University of Alabama

Five local students received degrees from the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa.

Grace Cochrane, of Mooresville, Bachelor of Science in commerce and business administration; Kate Huffman, of Statesville, Bachelor of Science; Elizabeth Kurtz, of Mooresville, Bachelor of Science; Jonathan Messer, of Mooresville, Bachelor of Science in commerce and business administration; and Dylan Rings, of Mooresville, Bachelor of Science in commerce and business administration.

Maryville College

Meagan Logue, of Mooresville, earned a Bachelor of Arts in health and wellness promotion at Maryville College in Tennessee.

College of the Holy Cross

Ian Williamson, of Statesville, received a Bachelor of Arts degree from the College of the Holy Cross in Worchester, Massachusetts.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

No Harvey flood aid for Houston area sparks anger

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert