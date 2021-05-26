Education notes

Mitchell Community College
Mitchell Community College recognized friends of the college and students for their achievements.
Awards included:
Equity and Inclusion
2020
Victor Jesus Pavon — student
Xavier Zsarmani — community
Roy Davidson — MCC employee
2021
McKenzie Cox — student
Synetta Long Raye — community
Benjamin Pressley — MCC employee
Olivia Frisella and Anastasiia Shumekio — All-USA Community College Academic Team Nominee
Mitchell Community College’s Nu Tau Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) Honor Society was recently honored as a 2021 PTK Recognizing Excellence in Acceptance and Completion with Honors (REACH) Rewards chapter
Western Governors University North Carolina
Britney Lussier of Troutman was one of the winners of the Three for Three Scholarship in recognition of the university’s third anniversary. Recipients were selected from applicants from across the state and the value of the scholarship is $3,000.
Central Penn College
Jessica Edmondson, of Mooresville, was awarded the Donald B. and Dorothy L. Stabler Foundation Endowed Scholarship. Edmondson is majoring in corporate communications at Central Penn in Summerdale, Pennsylvania.
Phi Kappa Phi
Julia Worcester, Kelly Wisdom, Kylie Houston, Verus Sequeira, Carolina Ovando and Alexandria Mills, of Mooresville; Katharine Flores, of Statesville; and Karina Garcia, of Troutman, were inducted into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi. Mills and Ovando were initiated at Pennsylvania State University and Flores at Western Carolina University. Garcia was initiated at Queens University in Charlotte.
Worcester, Wisdom, Houston and Sequeira were all initiated at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.
They are among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10% of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.
Greensboro College
Jordan DeShawn McCray, a business administration and economics major from Statesville, was one of the junior marshals at Greensboro College in Greensboro.
Student marshals are the students with the highest-ranking grade-point averages in the junior class. They help conduct ceremonies at the college, including the baccalaureate/cap and gown ceremony and commencement.
Piedmont University
Drew Graham of Mooresville was named a dean’s scholar at Piedmont University in Demorest, Georgia.
Students named as a dean’s scholar achieve a perfect 4.0 GPA.
Mars Hill University
Joshua Loyd Hager, Paola G. Costa and A’mera Tashyana Bellamy of Statesville and Charles McDuffie Putnam and Gabrielle D. Gianikos of Mooresville were named to the dean’s list at Mars Hill University in Mars Hill.
To qualify for the dean’s list, students must earn a grade-point average of 3.5 on a minimum of 12 semester hours, and carry no grade below a C.
Cedarville University
Jacob Durham of Statesville was named to the dean’s honor list at Cedarville University in Cedarville, Ohio.
This recognition requires the student to obtain a 3.75 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.