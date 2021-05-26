Education notes

Central Penn College

Phi Kappa Phi

Julia Worcester, Kelly Wisdom, Kylie Houston, Verus Sequeira, Carolina Ovando and Alexandria Mills, of Mooresville; Katharine Flores, of Statesville; and Karina Garcia, of Troutman, were inducted into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi. Mills and Ovando were initiated at Pennsylvania State University and Flores at Western Carolina University. Garcia was initiated at Queens University in Charlotte.

They are among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10% of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.