Education news

Graduates

Hunter Dowdy of Mooresville and Taylor Reeder of Troutman graduated from the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa. Dowdy received a bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering and Reeder received a bachelor of science in human environmental sciences.

James Elston of Mooresville graduated from Eastern New Mexico University in Portales.

Corey Brown of Mooresville was awarded a doctor of chiropractic degree from National University of Health Sciences in Lombard, Illinois.

Dean’s list

Matthew Elder of Mooresville, Hofstra University, Hempstead, New York. To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must achieve a GPA of at least 3.5.

Sarah Woods of Mooresville, Samford University, Birmingham, Alabama. To qualify for the dean’s list a student must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA while attempting at least 12 credit hours.

Lauren Martin of Harmony, Lincoln University, Harrogate, Tennessee. To be placed on the dean’s list, a student must be full-time and earn a 3.5 or higher GPA.