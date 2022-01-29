Education news

Graduates
Hunter Dowdy of Mooresville and Taylor Reeder of Troutman graduated from the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa. Dowdy received a bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering and Reeder received a bachelor of science in human environmental sciences.
James Elston of Mooresville graduated from Eastern New Mexico University in Portales.
Corey Brown of Mooresville was awarded a doctor of chiropractic degree from National University of Health Sciences in Lombard, Illinois.
Dean’s list
Matthew Elder of Mooresville, Hofstra University, Hempstead, New York. To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must achieve a GPA of at least 3.5.
Sarah Woods of Mooresville, Samford University, Birmingham, Alabama. To qualify for the dean’s list a student must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA while attempting at least 12 credit hours.
Lauren Martin of Harmony, Lincoln University, Harrogate, Tennessee. To be placed on the dean’s list, a student must be full-time and earn a 3.5 or higher GPA.
Trevor Mayes and Samuel Nutting of Mooresville, The Citadel, Charleston, South Carolina. The dean’s list is in recognition of students who are registered for 12 or more semester hours and earn a 3.20 GPA or higher with no grade of I and no grade below a C. The two also earned gold stars which are awarded to students who achieve a 3.7 or higher GPA.
Lindsay Durham of Troutman, Bellarmine University, Louisville, Kentucky. The dean’s list recognizes students who receive a GPA of 3.5 or higher.
Alec Clair and Keilynn Smith of Mooresville and Jackie Martin and Austin Miller of Statesville, Southern New Hampshire University, Manchester, New Hampshire. Full-time students who earn a minimum 3.5 to 3.699 GPA and carry 12 credit hours are eligible for the dean’s list.
Kendi Bailey of Statesville and Allie Hildebran and Eleni Kash of Mooresville, Coastal Carolina University, Conway, South Carolina. To make the dean’s list, a student must achieve a GPA of between 3.5 and 3.99.
Paja Vu of Mooresville, University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, Whitewater, Wisconsin. To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must earn a GPA of 3.4 or higher. Vu also earned the Dr. Ernella Hunziker Scholarship.
Kara Baker and Bradley Stone of Mooresville, Bob Jones University, Greenville, South Carolina. The dean’s list recognizes students who earn a 3 to 3.74 GPA.
Mikayla DePalma of Statesville, Union University, Jackson, Tennessee. The dean’s list includes students who achieve a 3.5 GPA.
Lauren Moulison of Mooresville, Berry College, Rome, Georgia. The dean’s list honors students who posted a 3.5 or better GPA with a class load of at least 12 credit hours.
Courtland Ellis of Statesville, University of the Cumberlands, Williamsburg, Kentucky. To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must carry at least 12 credit hours and maintain a minimum 3.5 GPA.
Amanda Castagnaro of Mooresville, Sam Houston University, Huntsville, Texas. To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must carry at least 12 credit hours and maintain a minimum 3.5 GPA.
Chancellor’s list
Walter Stiehm of Statesville, Troy University, Troy, Alabama. The chancellor’s list honors students with at least 12 credit hours and a 4.0 GPA.
President’s list
Robert Sedlatschek, Taylor May, Robin Lester and Katelyn Johns of Statesville and Angela Cotter, Jodi Barone, Tom Laicher, Alecia Castellano, Keying Huang, Emily Stone-Goodwin and Opal Muncy of Mooresville, Southern New Hampshire University, Manchester, New Hampshire. Students who have earned a 3.7 GPA or above and carry at least 12 credit hours are eligible for the president’s list.
Provost’s list
Nikia Gilley of Statesville, Troy University, Troy, Alabama. The provost’s list recognizes students with at least 12 credit hours and a GPA of at least 3.65.
CCC&TI
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute announced the following area students earned academic honors.
President’s list
For inclusion on the president’s list, a student must be full-time and have a GPA of 4.0.
Joshua Sherrill and Matthew Sherrill of Statesville, Candace Rhodes of Troutman and Brandon Ellerby and Kennedy Nicholls of Mooresville.
Bryanna Payne of Stony Point and Allison Gant, Lori Lawing, Easton Rhoney and Danita Samaroo of Taylorsville.
Dean’s list
To be included on the dean’s list, a student must be full-time and have a GPA of 3.5 or higher.
Kara Hill and Colby Pope of Statesville and Juliana Aponte, Kannon Frady and Corey Huntz of Mooresville.
Rylee Elder and Karis Sherrill of Hiddenite and Jacob Bebber, Natalie Chapman, Leah Childers, Tabatha O’Brien, Jaron Price, Scarlett Cruz and Sarah Watson of Taylorsville.
Honor’s list
Part-time students who earn a 3.5 GPA or higher qualify for the honor’s list.