Education is key in preventing scammers from getting information, money

The second scam involves the caller telling the victim they have won some monetary prize and need to send money to pay the taxes on the prize winnings and other “collaterals” to receive the entire prize amount. After the victim sends the money, they are asked in a follow-up call to provide and verify the banking account information. When the victim does this, they now have opened the door to the scammers to take additional monies from the victim’s banking account.

The criminals learn from their mistakes and evolve in their tactics. There is a relatively new scam related to COVID-19. The caller claims to be able to provide shots to the victim by “preregistering” the victim while asking for name, address, date of birth, and social security number to “verify they have called the correct person.” Giving out this type of personal information gives criminals an abundance of ways to steal your hard-earned money, while also opening up additional accounts and ruining your credit. If an unknown caller asks you to send gift cards for a debt owed, prevent an arrest, bail someone out of jail, etc., it is a scam! Remember, if it sounds too good to be true, it is!