Education briefs
Education briefs

Several area students earned academic honors at Community College and Technical Institute, which has campuses in Hudson and Boone.

President’s list

To qualify for the president’s list, a student must be full-time and have a GPA of 4.0.

Meredythe Quinn Galliher and Jordyn Leigh Gilbert of Statesville and Brodie Darrell Smith of Mooresville.

Miya Ann-Marie Abdelatty, Tayler Breonna Bumgarner, Caroline Nicole Maltba, Aleesha Graves Melton and Sarah Kay Van Voorhis, all of Taylorsville and Ashley Marie Whitener of Stony Point.

Dean’s list

To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must be full-time and have a GPA of 3.5 or higher.

Kailyn R. McKnight and Alecia D. Wayman, both of Statesville.

Lori K. Lawing, Teagan O. Pennell, Joseph Barry Phillips, Jessica Marilyn Teague and Joshua Lee Williams, all of Taylorsville. Rylee Elizabeth Elder and Karis Michelle Sherrill, both of Hiddenite.

Honors list

The honors list includes students who are part-time and have a GPA of 3.5 or higher.

Eliza Cheney, Adam Robert Harris, Jaylin McKenzie Matthews, Zachary Michael Rusinek and Madison McKinley Shook, all of Taylorsville.

University of South Carolina Beaufort

A Mooresville student was named to the president’s list at the University of South Carolina at Beaufort.

Amber Locasto earned the recognition which is for students obtain a term grade point average of 4.00 with a minimum of 12 credited semester hours

