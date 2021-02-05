 Skip to main content
Education briefs
Wheaton College

Dean’s list

To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must be full-time and have a GPA of 3.5 or higher.

Courtney Rockness and Kinnon Rockness, both of Mooresville.

Georgia Institute of Technology

Faculty honors

To qualify for faculty honors, a student must have earned a 4.0 GPA.

Anne Clapper and Tushna Eduljee, both of Mooresville

Wake Forest University

Dean’s list

To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must achieve a 3.4 with no grade below a C.

Andrew Hrabar and Taylor Kastor, both of Statesville; Rachel Faulkenberry and Ryan Oglietti, both of Troutman; Charlotte Allen, Sarah Binkley, Tyler Carson, Elizabeth Crispino, Ashlynne Horstmann, Eman Maadir, Sukaina Maadir, Preston Mason, Charles Mauney, Connor McNeely, Matthew Monroe, Niels Norman, Garrett Rich, Joseph Rinaldi, Abigail Smith and Julienne Vinculado, all of Mooresville.

