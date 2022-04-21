Educating adults important in preventing child deaths in Iredell County

Iredell County faced 19 deaths of children under 18 in 2020, but the Iredell County Child Fatality Prevention Team looks to drive the number lower.

Laura Johnson of the Iredell County Child Fatality Prevention Team presented its 2021 report to the Iredell County Commissioners.

Johnson said blunt trauma to the head or chest was one of the leading causes, noting they were improperly restrained in a car seat, or not restrained at all. She said the team used some of its yearly grant money to help educate the public on child safety seat installation.

Johnson said that there had been plans to address suicide prevention in 2020, and they wished to renew that effort as restrictions have eased this year. Commissioner Gene Houpe asked if there could be additional measures taken to get information out to caretakers, to which Johnson said there are a number of materials available, but it is a matter of getting the information to parents.

“It’s a matter of, is that person willing to take that step, and pick that up?” Johnson said. “A lot of people are in denial and don’t want to think that is going to happen to the child they are caring for.”

Public hearing scheduled

The Board of Iredell County Commissioners scheduled a public hearing for 7 p.m. on May 3 in regard to an economic development incentive of up to $675,000 over a three-year period for Project NC Park 40-77 based on a minimum investment of $50 million in Iredell County.

Pre-agenda meeting

The following items were discussed and consented to in the pre-agenda meeting and approved during the regular meeting.

Cool Springs Volunteer Fire Department: A request from the Fire Tax Oversight Committee approved allocating $206,670 from the Countywide Fire Service District to Cool Springs VFD for exterior repairs to Station 2 due to long-term water damage.

Kent Greene, director of the county’s emergency management said the issue had been looked at for more than a year. Cool Springs Chief Andy Webster said while it isn’t manned every day, the fire department does respond to calls while using that building.

Land Development Plan: The board approved a request from Planning & Development to consider calling for a public hearing on May 3 at 7 p.m. in regard to watersheds.

Emergency communications: The board requested a quote from Mission Critical Partners for radio communications consulting and engineering services. County Manager Beth Mull said this would be selecting Mission Critical Partners, but a later meeting would have purchasing come back with contract terms and details for approval. Mull said in the meeting that the county has worked with Mission Critical Partners so they have experience in dealing with the county.

The contract is expected to be around $493,000 over a three-year period.

Property sale: The Finance Department asked for the board to consider an offer to purchase surplus real property located on Harmony Highway. The offer for the two-acre property is for $5,000. Purchasing Agent & Contracts Manager David Sifford said that the county has invested $2,000 in the property.

With the acceptance, it would begin the upset bid-offer process, which could end up generating a higher offer.

Government Center Window and Brick Restoration Project: The Finance Department asked for the approval and adoption of an assessment tool and criteria for prequalification of contractors on the Government Center Window and Brick Restoration Project. Mull said one of the reasons for the process is to preserve the building’s historical nature.

Children’s Hope Alliance: The Finance Department sought and received approval of a budget amendment to appropriate additional Department of Juvenile Justice funds to Children’s Hope Alliance in the amount of $10,000 and to transfer $7,000 from administration to Children’s Hope Alliance.

