The Studio3 Youth Chorus will present the Easter musical, “Share the Good News! He is Risen” by Allen Pote. The musical will be presented by the Studio3 Youth Chorus on April 23 at 4 p.m. at Davis Hall at First Baptist Church, Taylorsville. Tickets will be available at the door and are $5 per person.
The musical, directed by Melody Beaty and accompanied by Janet Hayes, is a celebratory retelling of the events of Holy Week through narration, singing, and movement/choreography, set in a contemporary style. The 18-member strong Studio3 Youth Chorus, narrator, and soloists will bring the sacred Biblical text of Holy Week to life with costumes and drama. A prelude of music from talented Studio3 student musicians will begin at 4 p.m.