East Side Baptist to hold candlelight service Wednesday

  • Updated
Jon Acker, pastor of East Side Baptist Church, reads Scripture during the candlelight service in 2021. This year’s service is Dec. 21 at 7 p.m.

 Donna Swicegood, Record & Landmark

East Side Baptist Church will hold its candlelight service at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The service will feature music and Scripture reading.

East Side Baptist Church is at 310 Eastside Drive. Jon Acker is the pastor, and the public is invited to attend.

