East Side Baptist to hold candlelight service Wednesday

East Side Baptist Church will hold its candlelight service at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
The service will feature music and Scripture reading.
East Side Baptist Church is at 310 Eastside Drive. Jon Acker is the pastor, and the public is invited to attend.
East Side Baptist Church will hold its candlelight service at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
The service will feature music and Scripture reading.
East Side Baptist Church is at 310 Eastside Drive. Jon Acker is the pastor, and the public is invited to attend.
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
After nearly 40 years of serving up breakfast and lunch with a smile, Sunshine’s Café has become something of a local institution.
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Nov. 27-Dec. 3.
A Statesville man has been charged in the death of his father, whose body was found last week on Parkertown Road.
A Charlotte man was arrested Wednesday for an armed robbery as he was on his way to a local elementary school to possibly pick up his child, I…
Santa Claus was indeed coming to town as he rode on top of a Statesville Fire Department truck at the tail end of the 2022 Statesville Christm…
Azontay Sherrill and Quinton Kasey pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and attempted murder and will receive sentences of more than 15 year…
In an effort to better meet immediate, growing health care needs in Statesville, Iredell Health System announced it will open an extended hour…
Iredell COAST will be on the move again soon.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Nov. 27-Dec. 3. For more information regarding specific plo…
A man who was shot on Thanksgiving Day has died.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.