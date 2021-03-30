 Skip to main content
East Side Baptist Church to host sunrise service Sunday
East Side Baptist Church, 310 Eastside Drive, will hold a sunrise service on Easter Sunday, April 3. The service will be held at 7 a.m. followed by breakfast at 7:45 a.m. Sunday school will be at 8:45 a.m. and regular services will be at 9:45 a.m.

The church is also hosting “Healing Hurt: Find Hope and Freedom in Jesus,” on April 7-9 at 7 p.m.

