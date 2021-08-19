East Side Baptist Church to hold homecoming, revival meetings

East Side Baptist Church of Statesville will hold its annual homecoming celebration and revival meetings at 11 a.m. Aug. 29. The special meetings will continue at 7 p.m. Aug. 30 through Sept. 1.

The church is at 310 Eastside Drive.

Pastor Guy Roberts, of Pickens, South Carolina, will preach to the adults and teens, and Evangelist Toru Marshall, of Denver, will preach to elementary students (kindergarten through sixth grade).

Child care for younger children will be available for all services.