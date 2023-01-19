 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured

East Side Baptist Church collects items for Pregnancy Resource Center

  • Updated
  • 0
IMG_4506.JPG

Pictured, from left, are Vicki Miglin, Crystal Acker and Jon Acker, pastor of East Side Baptist Church.

 Photo used with permission

East Side Baptist Church recently collected items to assist the Pregnancy Resource Center (PRC) in its ministry to women looking for “a trustworthy place to discuss” concerns and options for their pregnancies. PRC is located on Davie Avenue in Statesville. Vicki Miglin is the executive director and leads a dedicated staff that works tirelessly to assist young ladies and men in life options for pregnancies. Visit Pregnancy Resource Center and East Side Baptist Church at prcstatesville.org and esbcstatesville.com.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine war taking heavy toll on servicemen: Tens of thousands likely to suffer from PTSD

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert