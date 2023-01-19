East Side Baptist Church collects items for Pregnancy Resource Center

East Side Baptist Church recently collected items to assist the Pregnancy Resource Center (PRC) in its ministry to women looking for “a trustworthy place to discuss” concerns and options for their pregnancies. PRC is located on Davie Avenue in Statesville. Vicki Miglin is the executive director and leads a dedicated staff that works tirelessly to assist young ladies and men in life options for pregnancies. Visit Pregnancy Resource Center and East Side Baptist Church at prcstatesville.org and esbcstatesville.com.
