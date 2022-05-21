Earn free college credit at Mitchell Community College through Summer Bridge Program

This summer, Mitchell Community College is sponsoring a free six-week academic program for first year students to gain college experience and develop a network of support prior to beginning their first year. Within the program, first year Mitchell students take two courses, attend weekly workshops and meet faculty and staff who will support them during the upcoming academic year. Additionally, first year students earn free college credit through their participation in the program.

Offered during the Summer Bridge Program, ACA 111 College Student Success introduces new students to the college campus, student resources, academic programs, study skills and life management skills. The second course COM 110 Introduction to Communication provides an overview of the basic concepts of communication and the skills necessary to communicate to various audiences — a crucial skill needed by students to succeed in future academic and professional contexts.

“Research suggests that participating in a high-quality, challenging summer transition program, like the Summer Bridge Program, followed by comprehensive support throughout the academic year, increases academic excellence, engagement within the university with peers, and a strong sense of belonging to the community college,” said Dr. JJ McEachern, vice president of student services at Mitchell Community College.

With the goal of supporting a diverse community of first year students, the Summer Bridge Program is designed to help students develop the confidence needed to support their academic and social experiences while in college. Overall, the program works to develop skills that will aid students in a successful transition to the college environment.

While enrolled in the program, students can expect to learn in small class sizes while also engaging with instructors, graduate students, and mentors who will share tips and strategies for a successful progression into a collegiate setting. Students will also gain academic support that will continue into the academic year and will participate in a variety of activities and events to familiarize themselves with the departments and other resources on campus.

All incoming first year students can apply to the program, but Mitchell is prioritizing students who identify as first generation or from an underserved population. Interested students must apply by May 27. To apply, visit https://mitchellcc.edu/summer-bridge. Students must complete the Mitchell Admissions Application and the Summer Bridge Application; it is also preferred that students complete the 2022-2023 FAFSA.

Orientation for the Summer Bridge Program is June 7. Classes occur June 21 through July 28, Tuesday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.