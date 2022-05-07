Early voting numbers up in Iredell County

Early voting is up compared to the 2018 primary, according to the Iredell County Board of Elections.

So far, 3,475 people had voted early in the county as of 6:26 p.m. Friday, up from the 3,191 total that cast ballots in the previous primary.

Board of Elections Director Susie Jordan said so far things have gone smoothly with the early voting process.

Votetracker, a project of the Civitas Institute that compiles election data, showed that through May 5, Republicans are more than doubling the Democrats' turnout.

That should be of little surprise as there are 55,109 Republican registered voters in the county compared to the 28,189 registered Democrats. Unaffiliated voters make up 48,916 of the electorate in the county, as well as 863 Libertarians, according to the state's voter registration data.

While voting is up in the primary compared to 2018, it pales in comparison to turnout for the 2020 general election as 102,745 out of the county's 130,794 registered voters cast their ballots.

Election Day is set for May 17, but one-stop voting continues through May 14. One-stop voters can cast ballots on weekdays until May 13 from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. On the final day, Saturday, May 14, hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at one-stop sites.

One-stop voting sites are as follows: In Statesville at the Iredell County Board of Elections, 203 Stockton St.; in Mooresville at the War Memorial, 220 N. Maple St., and at the Lake Norman Fire Department, 1518 Brawley School Road; in Troutman at the Troutman Town Library, 215 W. Church St.; and in Harmony at the Harmony American Legion, 3085 Harmony Highway.

