Early voting numbers continue to rise in Iredell County

Pens to mark ballots are ready to be used at the Iredell Board of Elections last week in Statesville.

Pens to mark ballots are ready to be used at the Iredell Board of Elections last week in Statesville.

 Ben Gibson

Early voting — or officially known as one-stop voting — continues to grow in Iredell County as more than 27% of registered voters have already cast their ballots.

This election season saw 35,018 ballots cast compared to 34,500 in 2018, the last non-presidential general election. Those 518 more voters come despite there being an additional day for early voting in 2018.

As of Monday morning, the Iredell County Board of Elections received 2,571 absentee ballots.

The COVID-19 pandemic might have been the reason why more than half of Iredell County voters in 2020 choose to vote early and often with smaller crowds, but Tuesday’s final results should give a clearer indication of whether the increasingly popular option of early voting will continue.

As of Monday, absentee and early voting had accounted for more than 2 million ballots being cast in the state of North Carolina.

Election Day

For voters on Tuesday, they will need to head to their assigned voting precincts to cast their ballots between 6:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m.

To find your polling location, use the Online Polling Place Search tool using your current address at www.iredellcountync.gov/162/Elections or call the Board of Elections office at 704-878-3140.

There is no voting at the Board of Elections office on Election Day.

