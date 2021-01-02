Early morning fire damages home in Statesville

A fire severely damaged a Statesville home on Saturday morning, but all those inside got out safely.

According to one of the residents of the home, seven people and two pets were inside, and all were able to exit the home without injury.

The fire originally started around 2 a.m. and took some time to extinguish as the fire spread throughout most of the home. The Statesville Fire Department was called back around 3 p.m. when smoke began to rise from the home again.

Statesville Fire Chief Andy Weatherman said the fire was still under investigation and no cause was given at this time.

In addition to the Statesville Fire Department, Troutman Fire Department also responded its ladder truck. Iredell EMS responded as did the mobile air unit.

