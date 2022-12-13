Early donations to Lonely Children's Fund bring in $3,552

The first donations to the Lonely Children’s Fund have started arriving and total $3,552.

The goal of the Lonely Children’s Fund is to provide extras, from Christmas gifts to fees to school pictures, for the children in foster care in Iredell County. The hope is to raise $30,000.

Here are the donations through Dec. 1:

Tony and Tammy Gregory, $100

Johnny and Barbara Hager, $50

John and Arna Deter in honor of our children, $100

David W. Cash MD and Diane J. Cash, $200

Providence United Methodist Men's Club, $500

Sue Hedrick, $100

J. Wilbur and Anna Cabe in honor of our grandchildren, Logan Butler, Connor Butler, Emma Butler, Sydney Butler, Carolina Cabe and Riley Cabe and in memory of Mell J. Cabe, Mary Henry Cabe, Rev. Walter Duke and Mrs. Lilyan Duke, $100

Donations can be made to the Lonely Children’s Fund at 549 Eastside Drive, Statesville, NC 28625.