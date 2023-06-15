When it was time for 18-year-old Lee Swaenepoel to start planning for his Eagle Scout project, his mother suggested he give back to the Gordon Hospice House. Two of Swaenepoel's grandparents had been cared for at the 15-bed unit in Statesville and had received excellent care.

Swaenepoel decided to raise funds to provide a place where patients, their families, and staff members can rest and reflect in the Sacred Garden located behind the hospice house.

With help from family and friends, Swaenepoel held a breakfast fundraiser to help raise funds for stepping stones and three beautiful benches. One bench looks over the entire garden at the top of a water feature, and the other two were placed in the shade, looking over an area dedicated to attracting butterflies to the garden.

When asked about the most challenging part of this project, Swaenepoel answered, "Leading people. As an Eagle Scout, it is my job to be the project manager and lead a team of adults, fellow scouts, and friends to complete the project." He aimed to recruit 20 people to help with the project and surpassed that with 26 people volunteering.

"Scouting can lead to many opportunities. I have met many friends and had a lot of fun over the years," said Swaenepoel.

"We are so grateful for Lee and the many scouts that have completed projects for our organization over the years. The Sacred Garden, located behind the Gordon Hospice House, serves as a place for patients and families to have a quiet moment and relax. These benches will provide comfort and peace for those who visit the Gordon Hospice House for many years to come," said Mindy Rice, director of development with Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County.

"I want to thank all my family, friends, everyone at the Gordon Hospice House, and Charles Ashe for helping me complete this project," Swaenepoell said.

Swaenepoel attends Crossroads Arts & Science Early College and will graduate in 2025. He is a member of Troop 363.

For more information about Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County visit www.HOIC.org or call 704-873-4719.