Dyamond Williams has plans for more than a lemonade stand

Dyamond Williams has a lemonade stand now and she’s got big plans down the road, but there’s still something about putting a smile on her customers’ faces.

“I enjoying fixing the drinks and serving them,” she said.

The 11-year old set up her lemonade stand — with multiple flavors and fruits ready to garnish your drink — on Opal Street, near her grandmother’s home this week, along with some help from her mother and siblings.

It started a year ago on a hot summer day similar to the one on Wednesday. Dyamond said she and her friends talked about selling lemonade and other drinks and foods. But in the end, she was the one who kept going and continued into this year.

“Yaya’s words were, ‘Y’all should go out there and sell some lemonade or something instead of being grown,” Kasandra Wright said. She is Dyamond’s mother.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

What started off with your standard lemonade and pink lemonade became one with blue raspberry, cotton candy, pineapple, and other flavors of lemonade.

For $2, you get an ice cold cup of lemonade to enjoy on a summer day.