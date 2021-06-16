Dyamond Williams has plans for more than a lemonade stand

Dyamond Williams has a lemonade stand now and she’s got big plans down the road, but there’s still something about putting a smile on her customers’ faces.
“I enjoying fixing the drinks and serving them,” she said.
The 11-year old set up her lemonade stand — with multiple flavors and fruits ready to garnish your drink — on Opal Street, near her grandmother’s home this week, along with some help from her mother and siblings.
It started a year ago on a hot summer day similar to the one on Wednesday. Dyamond said she and her friends talked about selling lemonade and other drinks and foods. But in the end, she was the one who kept going and continued into this year.
“Yaya’s words were, ‘Y’all should go out there and sell some lemonade or something instead of being grown,” Kasandra Wright said. She is Dyamond’s mother.
What started off with your standard lemonade and pink lemonade became one with blue raspberry, cotton candy, pineapple, and other flavors of lemonade.
For $2, you get an ice cold cup of lemonade to enjoy on a summer day.
But Dyamond’s got plans for more than just a lemonade stand. Eventually, she wants to open her own juice bar, with more exotic flavors and food to be served.
“I just want to be successful, and eventually have a business in Charlotte,” Dyamond said.
For now, though, Dyamond and her mother, along with her brother, Daquan Wright, and sister, Zaqualyn Henderson, keep the lemonade flowing. They split their time between Statesville, Charlotte, and Columbia, South Carolina, as well as at events such as one of Charlotte’s Juneteenth celebrations.
For now, you can typically find her on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays on Opal Street. You can follow the lemonade stand on Facebook and Instagram at Dyamond Kickback Lemonade.
Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL